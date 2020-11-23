We’re hiring! Could you be our next Staff Writer?

Do you know your Helly Hansen from your Henri Lloyd? Are you an authority on sailing gear and a marine electronics aficionado? If you are then YBW wants to hear from you.

We’re looking for a skilled and driven freelance digital content producer with a passion for boating kit and a talent for offering first-class buying advice content to take on this exciting role working on YBW.com

Reporting to the Group Digital Editor, as the Staff Writer you will be responsible for generating content that reviews, rates and recommends boating products. From boat shoes and foulies to chartplotters and electric outboards you will become one of the world’s foremost experts on what’s hot and what’s not! This is a paid freelance role but with the potential to develop into a full-time staff position.

These buyer’s guides and reviews are designed to provide essential information to people in the market to buy boating products, so you should be a first-rate content producer with up-to-date digital skills with a strong working knowledge of review formats and objective testing environments.

You’ll need to have your finger on the pulse to ensure the content is always reflective of current product cycles and trends, in many cases, ahead of the curve. Consequently, you’ll need to develop strong PR contacts and fantastic organisational skills; a talent for writing sharp, quality content; strong SEO knowledge or the ability to learn quickly, as well as the ability to adapt while working in a fast-paced and ambitious environment.

Job summary & purpose

The Staff Writer needs to be a skilled and driven digital journalist who has an interest in marine products and knows how to create great content that helps people make buying decisions from our website, ybw.com.

You will be responsible for writing buying guides for key products along with information on the best deal plus supporting content that will answer frequently asked questions. You will be able to write accurately and compellingly to tell the world about deals, including regular news pieces, comprehensive buying guides, product reviews and regular updates to core landing pages.

You will have fantastic organisational and time-management skills, a talent for writing sharp, quality content, managing multiple audience strategies at once, including SEO and social, as well as the ability to adapt quickly while working in a fast-paced and ambitious environment.

Key role responsibilities

Managing and writing some of the site’s most important e-commerce content including buying guides, product recommendations and deals articles.

Writing news, feature articles, tutorials, product reviews and comparisons.

Ensuring that all content has an audience strategy at its heart.

Unearthing and exploring new opportunities for content initiatives based on seasonal patterns, new trends, keyword research and e-commerce opportunities.

Liaising with other teams in the business from the audience development, affiliate and content hubs to the commercial team.

Requirements

What do I need to succeed?

Proven ability to write high-quality, engaging content

An existing understanding of SEO best practises and the ability to quickly develop these skills

Ability to work quickly and accurately with a ‘right first time’ approach to your writing

Ability to use Google Analytics to report on and inform content strategies

Knowledge and experience of content management systems

Ability to work as part of a wider team

Able to interpret and use audience behavioural data to inform content strategy

Excellent communication skills to work with internal and external stakeholders

Some knowledge of the marine market

Desirable skills and experience

Ability to build newsletters and interpret reports to plan future newsletter content

A keen understanding of what makes an eye-catching and clickable social media post

Excellent attention to detail, particularly with regards to proofreading others’ work

Practical boating experience would be beneficial, but is not essential

Benefits

As well as our standard benefits, we have a number of awesome perks available to our staff including:

Unlimited paid time off (yes you read that right!)

A share in our success- every member of staff receives a profit pool bonus at the end of our financial year

Complete flexibility to work from home however you can chose to work in one of our offices when they reopen!

Free digital magazine subscriptions and access to back copies of our print magazines and bookazines

Discounted gym membership and onsite health & wellbeing (yoga at lunch anyone?!)

Annual Future conference – get together with your colleagues to celebrate success and look forward to what’s next

Regular staff socials arranged by our wonderful Employee Community & Culture committees

Huge opportunities to learn and develop whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns, hosted by your colleagues

How to apply

If you think this is a role for you then head over to our careers site to start your application.