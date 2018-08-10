Pictures: The weird and wonderful world of James Bond’s boats

From Roger Moore literally flying the Glastron in 1974 James Bond film Live and Let Die, Pierce Brosnan at the helm of the Sunseeker Superhawk in 1999's The World is not Enough and Daniel Craig sailing Soufrière in Casino Royale, boats have always featured heavily in the quintessentially British secret agent's films. Take a look at the pictures of the watercraft starring in the Bond movies here.

Who can forget Roger Moore’s camp and cheeky James Bond flying the Glastron speedboat in Live and Let Die, or the gorgeous and super sleek Sunseeker Sovereign 17 in Quantum of Solace, starring the British actor with the bluest eyes, Daniel Craig?

The fictional Disco Volante (flying saucer) that appeared in 1965 Thunderball, starring Sean Connery, had quite the starring role. Owned by villain Emilio Largo, the hydrofoil craft was purchased with SPECTRE funds and it cost the global terrorist organisation £250,000 – a huge sum in the mid 60s!

And what about the beautiful Soufrière, featured in Casino Royale which recently went on sale for £600,000?

The boat and its team of builders were put through their paces for the making of the Bond film. Soufrière was shipped to the Bahamas, sailed to Puerto Rico and through the British Virgin Islands to Tortola Harbour, before being shipped to Croatia and then sailed to Venice.

The sloop went to an Irish buyer after filming finished on Casino Royale and has since been used for cruising and racing, coming second at this years Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge regatta in the Class 1 Modern Classics division.

Boats are a key feature in James Bond’s films. Sleek, classy, powerful and smart, just like everybody’s favourite British secret agent, these vessels have at times stolen the show, even from 007 himself.

Take a look at the gallery above to see some of the beautiful and at times wacky craft that’s appeared in the Bond films in the last 50 years.