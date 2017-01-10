Pictures: New 100-ft carbon sloop concept Egoist unveiled

Designed by the London-based Philippe Briand Studio, the 100-foot Egoist aims to be a fresh take on a classic Easter Seaboard sailing yacht
Egoist has been designed to be fast and responsive and to be sailed with the minimum of crew.
The 100-foot carbon sloop concept uses the timeless lines of a classic sailing yacht, for which the Philippe Briand Studio is known, but with a contemporary twist.
The yacht has a very roomy interior salon with a master cabin and comfortable accommodation for two crew members.
It is fully customisable, to “be a pure pleasure for the owner, not bowing to the demands or tastes of anyone else.”
“The concept of Egoist is to become an owner’s self-indulgent fantasy; it should be the yacht that they have always dreamed of owning,” explained Philippe Briand, who’s designs for competition have included eight yachts for six America’s Cup campaigns; two of the vessels for the French team that won the Admiral’s Cup in 1991; and countless high-performance offshore racing yachts.
A “fresh take on a classic Eastern Seaboard sailing yacht”, Egoist is built as an ideal day sailor or a cruising yacht for an owner who wants to enjoy the sailing experience of a superyacht without the need for numerous crew.
As with all of Philippe Briand’s designs, the thinking behind this project is one of a expert sailor with actual racing competence and experience.
The winner of 31 international awards, Briand’s team is currently working on a 28-metre series yacht, as well as three bespoke yachts ranging from 55-metres to 90-metres in length.
Previous Briand sailing yachts include the Bristolian II, the 220-foot Vertigo and one of the largest racing yachts afloat, the 139-foot Mari-Cha IV, which won the Rolex Cup in 2005.
The studio, which is based in London, has also designed a range of production yachts including the Jeanneau 64, Sun Odyssey 469, First 50 and the CNB 60.
Specifications of Egoist
Hull length: 100ft/30m
Hull beam: 19.6ft/ 6m
Waterline length: 84.6ft/25.80m
Draft: 13.1ft/4m
Light displacement: 45t
Full load displacement: 55t
Rig dimensions: I 35.50m; J 10.72m; P 36.50m; E 11.95m; LP 11.20m
Sail Areas: A. Spin. 700mq; Code O 300mq; Blade 180mq; Main 250mq
Upwind Sail area: 430mq
Downwind Sail area: 950mq
