Streaming, one click access to our uniquely-visualised high quality forecasts. Free GFS and WW3 weather and ocean forecasts. Click on weather icons (hot buttons) to start or restart animation for required parameter. Zoom using the +/- buttons or +/- on your keyboard or mouse wheel Drag map to required area. Meteogram (graph button) click icon and then click on your required point to display all data for that point in graph format. Use animation control to step through forecast in native time step. Use play function to start animation from where you stopped animation. Read more…

Browser requirements

This weather tool requires the following browsers to function correctly, for older browsers please try the WxPro weather tool.

IE11

Firefox 26

Opera 19

Chrome 32

Safari 10.6

QUICK START

1. Click on any icon to start or restart animation.

2. Zoom using the +/- buttons or +/- on your keyboard or mouse wheel

3. Drag map to required area.

4. Meteogram; click icon and then click on your required point to display all data for that point in graph format.

5. Use animation control to step through forecast in native time step.

6. Use play function to start animation from where you stopped animation.



Mobile browsers

This tool will work on iOS7 and Android OS apps providing that browsers meet the above requirements.

