Latest news
Princess Yachts announces three global launches and full line up for the Cannes Yachting Festival
- Stef Bottinelli
- 06.07.2018
The much awaited Princess R35 will be unveiled at the Festival, 11th – 16th September,…
Natasha Lambert BEM to compete in the Round The Island Yacht Race
- Stef Bottinelli
- 05.07.2018
Disabled skipper Natasha Lambert who sails by sipping and puffing through a straw, has announced…
Sunseeker International to premiere Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht globally at Cannes Yachting Festival
- Stef Bottinelli
- 04.07.2018
Sunseeker International will unveil its latest craft, 74 Sport Yacht, and seven more models, at…
VIDEO: Lifecord – a revolutionary alarmed kill cord
- Stef Bottinelli
- 04.07.2018
MBY has teamed up with an entrepreneurial reader to launch Lifecord – a new type…
WATCH: Spurs owner Joe Lewis’ superyacht Aviva is spotted on the River Thames
- Stef Bottinelli
- 03.07.2018
Tottenham Hotspur shareholder Joe Lewis' yacht Aviva was caught on video by a passerby as…
Toyota Motor Europe sponsors Energy Observer, the hydrogen-powered ship on a world search for renewable energy solutions
- Stef Bottinelli
- 03.07.2018
Ship Energy Observer is setting off on a six year journey around the world in…
Spirit Yachts to launch new DH63 yacht at Southampton Boat Show
- Stef Bottinelli
- 02.07.2018
Spirit Yachts has announced its launching its latest yacht the Spirit DH63, at this year’s…
British Marine appoints new CEO
- Stef Bottinelli
- 02.07.2018
British Marine has appointed a new CEO following the departure of Howard Pridding at the…
MAIB: ‘Insufficent planning’ resulted in Clipper yacht Greenings grounding
- Katy Stickland
- 29.06.2018
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) says lessons learnt from previous incidents could have prevented…
Tankoa starts building two new 50m superyachts: S501 type Hull#5 and S502 Elettra type Hull#6
- Stef Bottinelli
- 28.06.2018
Tankoa has started building two new superyachts on spec: S501 type Hull#5 and S502 Elettra type Hull#6. The…