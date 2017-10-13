Explore the world’s biggest cruise ship – Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean's largest cruise ship to date, Symphony of the Seas, will debut in 2018. Get a sneak peak on board ahead of her maiden voyage

The biggest cruise ship in the world – Symphony of the Seas – will be unveiled in April 2018.

The Royal Caribbean ship will tour Europe, visiting Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Provence, France; and Florence/Pisa, Rome and Naples, Italy.

It will then sail to Miami, Florida, which will become its new home. From there, it will do regular seven night sailings to the Caribbean.

At more than more than 230,000 gross registered tons, Symphony of the Seas will span 16 guest decks.

It will be able to carry 5,500 guests at double occupancy, and will feature 2,759 staterooms.

The cruise ship has been designed with families in mind, with the aim of offering adventure holidays on board.

“We’re excited to introduce Symphony of the Seas, our boldest composition yet, offering the best of Royal Caribbean with some new surprises for our guests to create a vacation that adventurers of all ages can enjoy together,” explained the firm’s president and CEO, Michael Bayley.

“We set out to create a new level of vacation adventure and deliver the ultimate escape for families of all shapes and sizes. Symphony will introduce the most cutting-edge, customisable, and digitally-enhanced experiences in the Royal Caribbean fleet,” he added.

The ship, like Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, will be divided up into neighbourhoods which will host dining and family activities, theatre, aerial, ice and aqua entertainment,and the Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea.

The seven unique neighbourhoods include the:

Boardwalk – Home to a sports bar and arcade, hand-carved carousel and the AquaTheatre, where guests can experience stunning aquatic acrobatics and high-diving aerial performances;

Central Park – With more than 12,000 lush tropical plants, this open-air space features meandering walkways with quiet nooks for reading and relaxing, retail boutiques and specialty restaurants including Chops Grille, Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver, 150 Central Park and Vintages wine bar;

Entertainment Place – A contemporary night club district, which features the largest casino at sea, a comedy club, fill-scale ice rink, glow-in-the-dark laser tag game, and a jazz bar;

Pool and Sports Zone – Home to the ship’s most active adventures, including the Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea, FlowRider surf simulators, a mini-golf course, a nine-deck-high zip line, and the beach pool;

Royal Promenade – Dining, bar-hopping and shopping abound on this bustling main street at sea;

Youth Zone – Adventures for children of all ages;

Vitality at Sea Spa and Fitness Centre – Chill out or work out at the largest spa and fitness center on the high seas.

Symphony of the Seas will be the 25th ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet.