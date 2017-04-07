New DSC Handheld Website from Icom

Icom UK's microsite dedicated to handheld DSC radios has been upgraded to a modern, mobile friendly design

The site aims to provide information on everything you should need to know about these marine radios.

The website explains:

• What DSC Handheld VHF radios are

• Where they can be used and why boat owners need them

• Answers questions about the ownership and registration of DSC handheld radio

The website also showcases Icom’s new handheld DSC radio, the IC-M93D.

If you are looking at purchasing a handheld DSC radio and want the full lowdown, visit www.dschandheld.com.