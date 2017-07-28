Pictures: the revolutionary design of the Jenneau Sun Odyssey 440

Philippe Briand and Jeanneau have announced their latest collaboration, the 44-foot Sun Odyssey 440. View the yacht inside and out!

Jeanneau has unveiled it latest family cruiser model – the Sun Odyssey 440.

It has been designed by Philippe Briand, who has been designing the timeless Sun Odyssey range for the French yacht building since 2012.

And for those who may think that all avenues of design for leisure boats have been explored, the Sun Odyssey promises a few surprises.

Briand has managed to find three new ways which Jeanneau believes will make life onboard the boat easier and more comfortable for owners and guests.

The hull is inspired by scow-hulled working boats, which have squared-off forward sections. This offers an unparalleled beam towards the bow of the vessel.

The result is that the owner’s cabin on the Sun Odyssey 440 is very generous with space not normally seen on boats in this size range.

“Space has become very restricted to the stern of boats as owners expect a lot of features here, so I looked for space in the bow, inspired by the Mini 6.50s with their scow-shaped bows, to bring the maximum beam forwards and increase the interior volume without losing performance,” explained Briand.

Secondly, due to a lack of barriers between the cockpit and the deck on the Sun Odyssey 440, and a gentle sloping of the deck towards the stern, movement onboard is unimpeded by steps or obstacles.

According to Jenneau, this helps to improve safety for guests.

But perhaps the most revolutionary feature is the completely new and patented “transformer” cockpit backrest.

This offers protection within the cockpit as well as an elevated vantage point from the helm.

It can be pivoted 90 degrees from vertical to a horizontal position, so lying flat to offer a full-beam 330% extension of the overall cockpit zone to the rear.

Within the cockpit area, a folding-leaf table provides a comfortable dining space with a concealed, portable fridge inset within the table.

This fridge can be used for excursions ashore alongside the portable barbecue, which is stowed under the helmsman’s seat, adjacent to the cockpit sink.

Briand believes these new features on the Sun Odyssey 440 will attract new sailors to the brand.

“Almost all our clients for large sailing yachts were at one time owners of smaller, production boats,” he said.

“As yacht designers and naval architects, we see it as our responsibility to steward the next generation of yacht owners through the process of enjoying life on the water, by making ownership of smaller, more affordable boats enticing.”

“This philosophy permeates every detail in the design choices we make, to improve every step of the experience onboard, particularly with these new features on the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 440,” stated Briand, who added that everything has been simplified on the 440, with comfort and practically being at the forefront of his new design.

“In the Sun Odyssey 440, I tried to use every wasted space and make it a part of life onboard. This is a design that I believe will still look fresh and current even in a decade’s time,” noted the designer.

The Sun Odyssey 440 will be showcasing at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Briand’s ever-evolving collaborative work with Jeanneau spans over 45 models and four decades, extending back to 1977 when he designed the yard’s Symphonie project at the age of 22.

His designs have graced sailing yachts of every size range and type over his longstanding career, including some of the most luxurious and sophisticated yachts in the world.

The launch of the Sun Odyssey 440 comes as the company celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Technical Specifications:

LOA: 12.64m

Waterline Length (MOC): 12.00m

Beam: 4.30m

Draft: 3.30/1.60m

Keel Weight (L shape Cast Iron): 2,450kg

Light Displacement: 9,244kg