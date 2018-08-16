Cannes Boat Show: Williams Jet Tenders to re-launch Turbojet 285 and Turbojet 325

Williams will be re-launching its two popular models Turbojet 285 and Turbojet 325 and unveil the new Sportjet 435 globally

16 August 2018

Williams Jet Tenders has announced it will be re-launching two of its Turbojet models at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival and for the first time at the show, Williams will also be showcasing its brand new high-performance Sportjet model – Sportjet 435.

The brand says that Turbojet 285 and Turbojet 325 have been extremely popular with customers so Williams have decided to re-develop them.

The re-development has focused around the engine. Williams will fit the new Turbojets with the BRP Rotax ACE 903 engine.

Williams have also modernised the design of the Turbojet 285 and Turbojet 325, with sharper and bolder lines throughout. A new slash cut tube profile enhances the aesthetics and improves handling and the total weight of the tender has also been reduced. The upholstery has also received an upgrade.

Commenting on the re-launch, Mathew Hornsby, Sales Director at Williams Jet Tenders, said: “The Turbojets quickly became the industry benchmark for the best in jet-propelled tenders and it’s important that they retain their status.

“Non-stop product development and innovative engineering are crucial to our business and we always take on board our customers feedback. These enhancements have only reinforced the Turbojet as being the ultimate tender for versatility and fun.

“The new Turbojet 285 and Turbojet 325 offer expert sea-keeping ability and manoeuvrability, allowing owners to explore remote coastlines, as well as providing endless hours of watersports fun for the whole family. Above all, they embody our core purpose to provide effortless passenger transport and we hope our global audience enjoy our latest offering.”

As well as displaying the new remodels, Williams will also unveil the new Sportjet 435 globally, before it’s launched in April 2019. Measuring in at 4.35 meters, the Sportjet 435 is designed to fit on yachts of 65ft and it can seat up to seven people, providing a sociable layout that positions the helm at the centre of the boat, leaving a flexible seating arrangement to carry more passengers.

The new Turbojet 285, Turbojet 325 and Sportjet 435 will also be on display at Southampton Boat Show.

18 September

British luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Fairline Yachts, has been named the winner of the best exterior design in the 50-80ft yachts category at the World Yachts Trophies.

It scooped the prize for its newly-launched Targa 63 GTO.

This model is the culmination of the boat builder’s collaboration with world-renowned superyacht designer, Alberto Mancini – who also picked up the esteemed Designer of the Year award at the so-called ‘Oscars’ of the yachting industry.

The winners were announced at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Fairline Yachts said the Targa 63 GTO features Mancini’s “stunning Italian styling, rigorous and proven naval architecture by renowned Dutch firm Vripack and the hand-crafted, made in Great Britain quality of Fairline’s passionate and skilled craftsmen”.

Judges commended Fairline, praising the quality, craftsmanship and collaborative work that went into creating the Targa 63 GTO.

Commenting on the win, Fairline Yachts’ managing director, Russell Currie, said: “This award is testament to the hard work of all the Fairline Yachts team over the last 18 months. The award cements our place as one of the ‘brands to beat’ in this highly competitive industry.”

“We would like to thank the judges for their consideration and decision, along with every member of the Fairline team for all of their hard work, which made this colossal achievement possible,” he added.

14 September

French yard, Couach has announced at the Cannes Yachting Festival that Project 3707 is taking shape.

It is the seventh superyacht from its 3700 flybridge collection to be built.

Designed entirely in-house by Couach’s team, the 3707 has an overall length of 37 metres and a hull length of 35 metres, with a full displacement of 157 tonnes and a beam of 7.3 metres at its widest point.

The tender garage has space for a five-metre tender and jet-ski.

Having been extracted from its mould, the GRP hull has been cut and the shipyard has already started assembly of the yacht.

Work is being carried out on the technical systems, including preparation of the foundations for the engine installation and fitting out of the mechanical systems.

Couach estimates that the yacht is 10 months away from delivery, although a wide range of the design and fit-out choices remain flexible for a buyer.

Project 3707 has a five-cabin arrangement, providing accommodation for up to 10 guests.

Preliminary sketches for the interior are for a sober and neutral decor, which can be adapted later to suit an owner’s personal tastes.

There is accommodation for five crew in three cabins.

The fast displacement yacht has a GRP hull and superstructure, and its twin diesel MTU M90 engines deliver a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots.

Stairs on both sides of the swimming platform lead into a cockpit with seating and lounging areas.

Through large sliding doors, the saloon with its large L-shaped sofa and chairs has an open feel, with a concealed, pop-up television.

The saloon flows into the dining room amidships, with seating for up to 10 guests.

For crew operations, the pantry is located forward of the dining area portside beyond a sliding door, leading on to the spacious galley with large store room and adjoining crew mess.

Past the stairway and day head to the starboard side of the main deck amidships, the VIP full-beam suite is situated at the foremost point of the main deck.

The suite is light and spacious thanks to large windows on each side of the room, and it features an ensuite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and 32” TV.

The 3707’s flybridge is ideal for entertaining.

The large, open deck space includes a dining table with seating for up to 10 guests, a wet bar with concealed, pop-up TV, an L-shaped sofa and chairs, and three sun loungers.

As well as the flybridge helm, there is a raised pilothouse located between the flybridge and main deck, which includes a table and seating, and a navigation station.

Guest accommodation on the lower deck includes a full-beam owner’s suite with vanity, L-shaped sofa, large walk-in wardrobe, 42” TV and his and hers ensuite bathroom.

Three further guest staterooms include one queen-size double cabin and two twin rooms.

13 September

Fairline Yachts have unveiled images at the Cannes Yachting Festival for their new Targa 43 OPEN, which will be launched in Spring 2018 and their brand new Squadron 64, which will debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival next year.

Head of Design at Fairline Yachts, Andrew Pope, says, “The Targa 43 was a sensationally popular model for Fairline and we are confident that the new Targa 43 OPEN will be a more-than worthy successor. It really maximises its day boat credentials, offering garage space to accommodate a Williams 285 TurboJet, a high-low platform with 300kg lifting capacity – ideal for a Sea-Doo Spark – and an expansive, social cockpit space with outdoor bar and twin pilot seats at the helm. As with all our boats, we have tried hard to retain a true connection with the water.

“Although this model is smaller than our current Targa 48, she does not lack in either space or headroom – Mancini has drawn inspiration from the Targa 63 GTO interior, ensuring a light and spacious feel that works seamlessly between spaces. With the option of having the owner’s cabin forward or mid ship, the Targa 43 OPEN stays true to our desire to create a boat based on the owners’ requirements, suited to them and how they go boating.”

Taking inspiration from Mancini’s Targa 63 GTO, the Squadron 64 will be built on the same Vripack wide chine hull and will hold the same innovative, versatile, light, bright and stylish feel of the Targa 63 GTO.

Andrew Pope says: “The work Fairline has been doing with Alberto Mancini and Vripack has resulted in an exceedingly strong foundation upon which we can create multiple new and exciting models and the new Squadron 64 is evidence of that. Our Squadron range has always aimed to provide owners with the ultimate private luxury getaway – the new Squadron 64 is no exception.”

At the Cannes Yachting Festival Fairline Yachts also announced that they will be opening a second facility in the UK to build yachts over 70ft. Craft under 70ft will continue to be built at their Oundle site.

11 September

Sunseeker International, is supporting the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows’ overseas tour this autumn. The deployment will see the Red Arrows visit destinations from mainland Europe to the Middle East including Cannes, Athens, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait, Doha, Karachi, Bahrain and Muscat over 37 days. The team will cover some 8,432 nautical miles, performing eight displays and carrying out three flypasts to promote the UK across the globe. Sunseeker and the Red Arrows will mark the Cannes Yachting Festival’s 40th anniversary with a dedicated flypast at exactly 10am on Friday 15th September.

Phil Popham, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: “We are delighted to be supporting the upcoming Red Arrows tour from Europe to the Middle East which aims to promote the expertise, engineering capability and talent to be found in the United Kingdom; and all present within Sunseeker. The Cannes flypast will celebrate an extremely important show for us and we hope that visitors will appreciate their attendance – it’s a great way to start Friday’s show.

“We have worked closely with the UK Government’s GREAT Britain campaign for a number of years, helping to showcase what our great nation has to offer for businesses, students and visitors. We were extremely proud to support the Red Arrows Asia-Pacific Tour last year, and when the opportunity arose again this year, we jumped at the chance.”

06 September

Invictus Yacht will be unveiling the new carbon hardtop version of the Invictus 370 GT to the world at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The much anticipated motor yacht has been designed by Cristian Grande, who was behind the Lancia di Lancia.

The Invictus 370 GT hardtop has a distinctive reverse bow, typical of the GT series.

The carbon hardtop comes in black and has aluminium structural support to minimise weight and maximise strength.

It has a number of ingenious design features such as a retractable lateral terrace and submersible gangway.

The row of windows along the hull allow plenty of light to flood in below deck.

The galley occupies the after part of the driver’s seat, a seat so large that three positions are available on the forward side while leaving space for a sink, counter and burners on the rear side.

On both sides of the centre console are the passageways, wide enough to offer completely safe access to the aft sunbathing platform directly from the cockpit.

It is available with two engine options – twin 300hp Volvo Penta engines or a pair of 370hp MerCruiser 4.20 V8’s, for a top speed of 43 knots.

The Invictus 370 GT hardtop can carry up to 12 passengers, and will be available in four color schemes: a classic “Personal White”, the more aggressive “Attack Grey”, and the delicate metallic “Vanilla Sea” and the sophisticated “Dark Wood”.

The Cannes Yachting Festival runs from 12-17 September.

Technical Specifications:

LOA: 11,4 m

Maximum beam: 3,5 m

Maximum height: 3,0 m

Weight: 6.900 kg

Capacity: 1.250 kg

Person capacity: 12

Cruising speed: 26 kn

Maximum speed: 43 kn

Engine: diesel Volvo Penta D4 2 x 300 hp MerCruiser 4.2 V8 2 x 370 hp

27 July

Dufour Yachts has announced that it will launch the Dufour 520 Grand Large at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The yacht has two layout options – three or four cabins – with the option of an additional berth in either layout.

This means that it can comfortably accommodate up to 10 people.

Like other Grand Large designs, the 520 will feature a cockpit closed by aft seating. It will also have a two-level platform at the stern.

Unsurprisingly, Dufour is not releasing many details about the new 15.2-metre yacht ahead of the launch.

But, there will be a new design cockpit table with stainless steel feet. It will also feature a 39-litre drawer refrigerator tucked under the table top.

The 520 Grand Large has been designed by naval architect Umberto Felci.

Commenting on the design, he said: “We wanted to develop and enrich the fundamentals of a sailing yacht: functionality, comfort and safety”.

Designed for cruising, the Dufour Yachts’ Grand Large range are easy to handle and promise comfort.

The Cannes Yachting Festival takes place in Cannes 12-17 September.

Technical Specifications of the Dufour 520 Grand Large:

LOA: 15.20 m

Waterline length: 13.67 m

Hull length: 14.75 m

Max beam: 4.80 m

Light displacement: 15245 kg

Draft: 2.30 m

Keel weight: 4042 kg

Fuel tank capacity: 450 L

Water tank capacity: 720 L

Engine power: 75 cv

Sail area: 100.80 m²

Mainsail: 52.80 m²

Genoa: 48 m²

28 June

The much-anticipated flagship of Beneteau’s Gran Turismo range – the 50 – will be given its world premier at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Designed by Nuvolari & Lenard, with an interior styled by Andreani Design, the sport cruiser is promising “style, speed and exceptionally well-organised living spaces”.

Unsurprisingly, Beneteau Power is not releasing many details about its flagship, although the boat builder does say it will be available in a hardtop or sport fly, and will have a “distinctive look”.

It has also stated that the Gran Turismo 50 “combines technology, elegance and sensations” and will be “full of surprising innovations”.

27 June

Sunseeker International have announced that they will display eight motor yachts at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2017, September 12-17.

Sunseeker will showcase the brand new Predator 57 MK II along with the new Manhattan 66, 68 Sport Yacht and the 131 Yacht, which will all get their Cannes Show debut.

The luxury yacht manufacturers will also show the 95 Yacht, the 86 Yacht, Predator 68 and Manhattan 52.

The Predator 57 MK II, which will get its world debut at the event, is an evolution of the popular Predator 57, which was launched in January 2015. The new model will have all the features of its predecessor, with an upgraded elegance and style.

Sporty and sleek, the Sunseeker Predator 57 MK II is ‘crafted to perfectly balance style with practicality.’

The exterior boasts sleek, yet oversized pillar-less windows down to the side deck, allowing plenty of light indoors and providing uninterrupted views from the saloon.

The transom area now features an optional mini beach club – an option first introduced with the Manhattan 52 in 2016 and now a Sunseeker signature feature – with the built-in barbecue, overhead shower and fold-down transom seating.

The patio door, which separates the saloon from the cockpit, lowers at the flick of a switch to create a large entertaining space, allowing the craft to adapt for different climates, which is further enhanced by a fully opening hardtop roof over the saloon.

Below deck there are six berths in three cabins, with an additional crew cabin for one, the full beam master cabin is located amidship with ensuite, lounge seating and vanity space. The Predator 57 MK II reaches a speed of up to 40 knots, depending on the engine/drive option chosen.

The Cannes Yachting Festival takes place in Cannes 12-17 September.