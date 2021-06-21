Prime Day deals on boat shoes: Big savings on Sperry, Sebago and more

Big savings on high-quality boat shoes are available this Amazon Prime Day from top brands like Sperry, Sebago and Helly Hansen. We pick out 6 of the best deals

If you ask us, you can never have too many pairs of boat shoes, and Amazon Prime Day is a perfect excuse to treat yourself to a brand new pair of deckies.

UK shoppers can bag huge savings on top brands like Sperry and Sebago, so you can be sure your new kecks will last much longer than these Prime Day boating deals, which must expire at midnight tomorrow.

N.B. All the prices quoted below are dependant on size and availability.

6 of the best Prime Day deals on boat shoes

The best deal our experts could find was on the Sperry Top-Sider Men’s Boat Shoes, which are available for just £44.09, giving a 48% saving on the £85 RRP. These non-marking, rubber-soled boat shoes should offer excellent grip, even in wet conditions, due to their razor-cut wave siping.

Another classic moccasin design, the Sebago Spinnaker Men’s Boat Shoes are also included in Prime Day, with savings of up to 38% on the £129 RRP – now £80.50.

If you’re looking to add a splash of colour to your sailing wardrobe, then the Sebago Men’s Docksides Portland Suede Boat Shoes are a neat option (if not hugely practical at sea!) Available in military green, limoges blue, camel beige or a rather natty shade of red, these eye-catching boat shoes are offered for 29% off (RRP: £129, now £94.99) and are sure to turn heads in the yacht club bar.

Norwegian sailing apparel brand Helly Hansen is also getting in on the Prime Day deals – their Men’s Newport F-1 Deck Boating Shoes are 16% off (RRP: £120, now £100.65).

If you spend just as much time in the water as on it, check out these Mabove Water Shoes, which have garnered an encouraging majority of five-star reviews and are available in a wide variety of designs for just £18.39 (saving 20% off the RRP of £22.99).

Don’t forget your junior crewmates – these colourful Cressi kids water shoes are another tempting Prime Day boat shoes deal (save up to 20% on the RRP of £19.99).

To take advantage of these deals, you must either already be a Prime member or take out a free trial of Amazon Prime (you can cancel at any point in the first 30 days). Happy shopping!