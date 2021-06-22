Best US and UK Prime Day 2021 deals for sailors

Amazon Prime Day is here! Here's how to find the best boating deals on Prime Day 2021

Prime Day can be thought of as another Black Friday. It’s a 48-hour flash sale from Amazon, where, for two days only, consumers can grab a whole host of bargains.

In previous years Prime Day has not always offered a vast array of sailing-specific kit, but this has been gradually changing and Prime Day 2021 has delivered an array of useful clothing, gadgets and kit for the bargain hunting sailor.

We’ve sifted through all the products on offer for Amazon Prime Day 2021 to find you the 10 best boating products this year.

Make sure you check out our Prime Day Helly Hansen deals feature for more Helly Hansen Prime Day deals.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

2021 Amazon Prime Day Boating Deals US

HEETA Waterproof Dry Bag for Women Men, 5L



$14.99 $11.99 at Amazon

If you don’t already have a dry bag and you are a sailor, then now is definitely the time to get your hands on one. There might be more sailing focussed dry bags on the market, but a dry bag is (to a large degree) a drybag.

PLUSINNO Fishing Boat Rods Holder

$24.91 $19.93 at Amazon

Made from eco-friendly materials these fishing rod holders should do everything you need to keep your rod attached to your boat. The hefty clamps open up to just shy of 2in, so that should allow plenty of flexibility from boat-to-boat.

EXP VISION Snorkel Diving Mask

$19.99 $15.99 at Amazon

While it might not be a necessity for sailing or for any purpose onboard, a good diving mask is certainly something many boaters will have. Diving and yachting go together pretty closely whether it be enjoying yourself when you arrive at your destination, or diving under your boat to check on / fix damage etc.

Aviator Polarized Sunglasses for Men

$16.88 $13.50 at Amazon

Polarized sunglasses are great to have onboard. Specifically they are very useful for preventing glare from the sun reflecting off the waves. However, they are also useful for spotting dark patches on the water which indicate gusts and puffs.

Article continues below…

2021 Amazon Prime Day Boating Deals UK

Mount Gay Barbados Rum, Black Barrel

£37.00 £26.99 at Amazon

Mount Gay Rum has long been the drink of choice among sailors. Typically used in a Dark ‘n’ Stormy cocktail as a sundowner after a long day of racing, the brand is synonymous with the sailing world. If you’re not one for mixing your rum, however, you really should try a bottle of their super-smooth Black Barrel rum.

Sperry Top-Sider A/O 2 Eye, Men’s Boat Shoes

£84.99 £44.09 at Amazon

There are a few brands that make really high quality deck shoes – usually with a pretty hefty price tag. Sperry Top-Sider is just one such brand. Even at their usual price they are well worth buying in terms of comfort and longevity.

Sebago Men’s Sloop Boat Shoes Sebago Men’s Sloop Boat Shoes

£87.15 £52.99 at Amazon

As with Sperry, above, Sebago are one of those brands which offer deckies a cut above the rest. These are simply a bargain. If you’ve not bought a decent pair of Sebago’s before because you were put off by the price, give them a try now – fair warning though, you might never go back…

Lego City Oceans Exploration Ship Lego City Oceans Exploration Ship

£124.99 £70.99 at Amazon

I may not be a parent, but if my many nieces and nephews are anything to go by then Lego is always going to be popular. So too are boats and boaty things. Thus combining the two has got to be a guaranteed win.

Invoxia Mini waterproof GPS Tracker

£129.00 £103.20 at Amazon

First off, to be clear, this is not any sort of safety or MOB device (we’ve covered PLBs and AIS units here), so don’t buy it thinking it would do that job. This is more of a tracker for your boat keys, house keys, mobile phone etc. but with the benefit that it is waterproof. It does pretty much what it says on the tin, allowing you to track the device (and thus whatever you attached it to) from your smartphone.

Helly Hansen Women Lifaloft Lightweight Insulator Full Zip Jacket Helly Hansen Women Lifaloft Lightweight Insulator Full Zip Jacket

£170.00 £69.19 at Amazon

If you’re a boating person (sailor or powerboater) then you are likely familiar with Helly Hansen. Their products are great bits of technologically advanced sailing kit. This is our pick of the bunch in terms of Prime Day. It’s a great, lightweight insulated jacket, perfect as a mid-layer in winter or your outer jacket in spring – see our round-up of all the best Helly Hansen deals to see more.

Cressi Castoro Man Monopiece Wetsuit 5 mm Cressi Castoro Man Monopiece Wetsuit 5 mm

£179.99 £75.73 at Amazon

This 5mm wetsuit will keep you warm year-round should you be planning on getting into the water outside the height of summer. It’s flexible in all the right places and if you are going to be getting in the water in really cold weather, can be purchased with an optional attachable hood.

Bluefin SUP Voyage 10’10 Package with Cooler Box Bluefin SUP Voyage 10’10 Package with Cooler Box

£599.00 £498.00 at Amazon

If you want to get into stand up paddleboarding and dream of sunny days paddling up a river for a tranquil picnic, then you could do a lot worse than this SUP set, complete with cooler box, fishing rod mounts, storage bag, decent pump etc.

In order to take advantage of these deals, you need to either be a Prime member already or take out a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (you can cancel at any point in the first 30 days). Happy shopping!