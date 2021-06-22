Prime Day Helly Hansen deals: Our pick of the best boating gear bargains

Amazon Prime Day is here and we have picked through hundreds of Prime Day Helly Hansen deals to bring you our edit of the best sailing gear that's available with big discounts

This Amazon Prime Day, Norwegian sailing apparel brand Helly Hansen has gone all-in with hundreds of items reduced by up to 69%, from waterproof sailing jackets and buoyancy aids to duffel bags and sailing shorts, so there are lots of Prime Day Helly Hansen deals deals to sift through.

But here at YBW we’ve done all the hard work for you, so you can refresh your sailing wardrobe and make some huge savings along the way. All prices quoted are dependant on size and availability.

Read on for our edit of the best Prime Day Helly Hansen deals to be had in the UK before midnight tonight.

7 of the best Helly Hansen deals available on Prime Day 2021

The biggest savings to be had are on Helly Hansen’s sailing jackets, with 69% off the Helly Hansen Men’s Rigging Coat (RRP: £280, now £86.70). This best-selling classic design includes a 100% waterproof outer layer to keep you warm and dry even when the offshore conditions get rough.

If you’re looking for something that’s useful all year round, check out the Helly Hansen ‎HP Racing Midlayer (57% off, RRP: £160, now £68.91), which combines waterproof performance with breathability.

Summer sailing gear is always a useful addition to your wardrobe, so why not grab a Helly Hansen Crew Vest sailing gilet while you’re at it? (43% off, RRP: £100, now £57.01).

Help keep your crew safe in coastal waters with a new buoyancy aid – there are savings to be had on the Helly Hansen Sport II Buoyancy Aid range (30% off, RRP: £35, now £24.50).

Of course you’ll need a bag to carry all your spare kit in, and here you’re really spoilt for choice – choose from the Helly Hansen Loke backpack, (48% off, RRP: £65, now £33.56), ‎HH Scout Duffel XL (58% off, RRP: £100, now £42.28) or the HH Duffel Bag 2 50L (65% off, RRP: £80, now £28.01).

Best Helly Hansen Prime Day deals for women

Female sailors haven’t been forgotten either, with plenty of top-quality ladies’ apparel included in the Helly Hansen Prime Day sale.

You can get 68% off the Helly Hansen HP Fleece Jacket (RRP: £160, now £51.98), the Vanir Hybrid women’s sailing trousers are better than half price (56% off, RRP: £100, now £43.71), and the Helly Hansen Women’s Crew Hooded Midlayer can be had for as little as £59.38 (shaving 58% off the RRP of £140).

It’s not just Helly gear either, with plenty of other Prime Day boating deals to be had, including big savings on some top boat shoe brands. Remember, if you want to take advantage of these deals you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member already or start a free trial of Amazon Prime (you can cancel at any point in the first 30 days).

There are plenty more Prime Day deals to be had over on the Helly Hansen section of Amazon.co.uk, but don’t hang around as these deals will expire tonight!