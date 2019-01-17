Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019: Fairline announces yacht line-up

Fairline will exhibit the Targa 43 OPEN, Squadron 53, Targa 48 GT and will have a virtual reality experience of the much awaited F-Line 33 at the Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019, 19 - 27 January

Fairline Yachts, has announced its line-up of yachts on show at the Düsseldorf Boat Show.

On display will be the Targa 43 OPEN, which made its worldwide debut at Cannes Boat Show in September, the Squadron 53, launched at Boot Düsseldorf 2017 and the Targa 48 GT.

Visitors to the Fairline stand will also be able to explore a detailed and immersive virtual reality experience of the Targa 63 GTO, Squadron 64 and all new F-Line 33, which is due to launch next year.

Targa 43 OPEN

Designed by Italian superyacht designer, Alberto Mancini, the Targa 43 Open won the ‘Best Exterior Design’ Award in the 46-59 foot category at the prestigious World Yachts Trophies.

The Targa 43 OPEN follows in the footsteps of its larger sister, the Targa 63 GTO. The stylish two cabin cruiser is powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS600 engines, the boat offers speeds of up to 34 knots.

Squadron 53

Launched at Boot Düsseldorf 2017, the Squadron 53, is also designed by Alberto Mancini. The yacht, based on Fairline’s 53ft hull, features a new Mancini design from the deck upwards and boats a spacious main deck from the cockpit to the lower helm, which in turn ensures a generous 6ft 4in headroom at the foot of the large double bed in the mid-master cabin, adding to an overall sense of space.

Targa 48 GT

With a sociable main deck with a helm station with twin pilot seats, the Targa 48 GT features an electric, hard-top roof, coupled with panelled glazing, plenty of natural light and IPS engines.

Fairline will launch two much awaited new boats in Spring 2019, the F-Line 33 and Squadron 64 – both of which have been designed by Alberto Mancini.

Fairline’s dealers from all over the world will be represented at Boot Dusseldorf on the Fairline stand, together with key personnel from Fairline’s design and manufacturing teams, to provide visitors with in-depth information about the company and its boats going into the 2019/2020 season.