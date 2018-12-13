New shipyard Cetera Yachts to launch new ‘Multispace Yacht’ concept at boot Dusseldorf

New yacht brand Cetera Yachts will debut its new boat concept, the ''Multispace Yacht', at the upcoming Dusseldorf Boat Show, 19 - 27 January 2019

Cetera Yachts’ new Multispace Yacht’s unique features are based on what the brand calls ‘Stretched Liveability’, a new distribution of interior and exterior spaces to maximise onboard liveability and deliver more available space.

‘Stretched Liveability’ is described as a ‘process of vertical repositioning’, where the living areas are arranged on a single deck level instead of two or more levels. The salon and guest cabins are located on the main deck rather than the lower deck. Large windows throughout enhance the airy ambience and interaction between interior and exterior spaces, which is a standard feature of land-based architecture.

The company says that fact that the cabins, for instance, are not shaped to the hull lines makes the outfitting process much simpler. While still relying on high-end raw materials, the result is lower production costs and shorter delivery times – advantages that are fully passed onto the client. Moreover, the main machinery and equipment – from engines and generator to pumps, boiler, air conditioning and hydraulic systems – have been installed to enhance comfort on board and arranged to make access for maintenance as easy as possible.

Other unique features include:

• The lower deck is dedicated to services and machinery spaces. The innovative widespread equipment placement guarantees an easy and accessible inspection. Unlike other yachts in her class that typically offer a choice between crew cabins or laundry or tender garage on the lower deck, Cetera offers all three.

• The main deck forward serves as a full-size panoramic lounge. Protected by high bulwarks and windscreen for perfect privacy even when moored in the marina, this chill-out zone on the foredeck is accessible directly from the main salon and a single-level, central walkway leading all the way to the open aft deck, or via the exterior companionways, which represents a unique feature in the yachting up to 80ft segment scenario.

• All the guest accommodation is located amidships on the main deck. Various layout solutions are available, with the standard arrangement offering a master suite and an ensuite twin cabin. Cetera says that this type of layout provides higher interior volume than other yachts in the same size category with lower deck accommodation, while the fact that the cabins are further away from the engines mean less noise and superior onboard comfort.

• The upper deck, which can be open or enclosed, features a sliding roof and a dinette that can comfortably seat 8 guests to enjoy the full al fresco yachting experience, as well as the galley and helm station.

Cetera Yachts say that ‘the innovative concept of Stretched Liveability offers multiple advantages. Not only does it make the yachting experience easier and more pleasurable, it also leads to more streamlined and cost-efficient construction.’

Yacht designer and naval architect Francesco Guida derived inspiration from ‘a one-story villa’ with many different private spaces, which he has applied to a yacht in order to maximise the use of available space from bow to stern.

The new Cetera range of motor yachts begins with a model of 18.9m in length and a beam of 5.5m. The first model in the range is said to combine the advantages of a traditional navetta, a long-range trawler and a flybridge cruiser.

The range will also feature various hybrid propulsion solutions for comfortable navigation, as well as economic and eco-friendly operation.

This type of yacht is targeted at young families, boat-loving singles and superyacht owners looking to downsize.

The first Cetera yacht is in build and will make her international debut in the spring/summer of 2019.

Cetera Yachts is the brainchild of a team of experienced yachting professionals and well known names in the industry. The all-Italian Cetera team comprises:

• Salvatore Serio – president JJL, previously majority shareholder of the Dufour Yachts group

• Fiart Mare – leading builder of fibreglass boats since 1960

• Paolo Francia – owner of CorseT specialising in the production of prototypes and moulds for the marine industry

• Francesco Guida – yacht designer and naval architect

The name Cetera Yachts derives from an ancient Roman fleet’s vessel, based in Baia, where the Fiart Mare yard is located and where the boats will be assembled. The mission of the project is to enhance the “Easy Boating” experience on board while simplifying the production process.