Decathlon Black Friday deals 2021: Our pick of the best boating gear

We've gone through the Decathlon Black Friday deals to pick out the best bits of kit for sailors and boaters in their range

In the world of boating kit and clothing, Decathlon is still considered something of a new kid on the block, but the French giant has been creating sailing clothing, chandlery and boating equipment for many years now and their range is still expanding. Now, they’ve released their Decathlon Black Friday deals and there are some great bits of kit on offer at some really impressive prices.

Broadly Decathlon’s sailing range is branded under the ‘Tribord’ label (tribord being the French for Starboard).

Here, we’ve picked up what we consider to be some of the best Decathlon Black Friday deals for sailing kit in the Tribord range.

Best Decathlon Black Friday deals for sailors

Unisex race sailing boating trainers

These unisex race boat shoes have a bargain basement price, but they don’t skimp on quality.

Decathlon’s technical shoes are lightweight, with a mesh upper that benefits from a plasma coating that reduces water absorption by 40 per cent.

The sole is made of non-marking rubber, with deep drainage channels and an effective non-slip pattern.

These boating shoes are reduced by a massive 55% in the Decathlon Black Friday sale, making them a mere £19.99 / $30. Bargain.

Buy it now on Decathlon (UK) for £19.99 (was £44.99)

Buy it now on Decathlon (US) for $30 (was $49.99)

Women’s offshore 900 waterproof overtrousers

Sailing trousers typically come in two styles, the traditional chest high, salopette style or (increasingly popular, particularly for women and coastal cruisers) a high waisted overtrouser. These Decathlon offshore 900 trousers are in the latter category.

Many still view a salopette style as the best for serious sailors, but this is not the case and largely it is more about personal preference. These trousers’ offshore qualities are clear in their construction with three-layer breathable fabric, impressive waterproofing and reinforcement in the seat and knees.

The adjustable high waist will provide plenty of protection from the elements when combined with a decent offshore jacket. With an impressive 41% off (down to £69.99) in the Decathlon Black Friday sale, you’ll struggle to find another sailing trouser on the market that can beat these at the price.

Buy it now from Decathlon (UK) for £69.99 (was £119.99)

US shoppers can get an even bigger discount of almost 53%.

Buy it now on Decathlon (US) for $80 (was $169.99)

Men’s sailing robust Bermuda shorts

For those of us planning on sailing in warmer weather a pair of technical shorts is always a good addition to the sailing kit bag. These shorts were designed alongside a range of sailors with a focus on inshore sailing.

These sailing Bermuda shorts (now just £14.99 / $10 for Black Friday) provide great ease of movement thanks to the addition of elastane into the material and are very practical with their 6 pockets, including 2 secure zipped pockets. Perfect for keeping you comfortable onboard while allowing you to keep plenty of kit to hand.

Buy it now from Decathlon (UK) for £14.99 (was £22.99)

Buy it now on Decathlon (US) for $10 (was $24.99)

Men’s Clipper leather boat shoes

These Clipper leather boat shoes are a classically-styled choice from Decathlon. They feature the traditional 3-eyelet lacing, which offers good hold around the foot. They also feature non-marking rubber sole with good grip, so you wont end up with ugly marks on your deck or slip over when that deck is wet.

The Clipper shoes feature a thick sole for comfort and genuine leather uppers, which for the reduced price of £34.99 / $30 (36% off their RRP of £54.99 / $46.90) is very impressive indeed.

If you are planning on serious offshore sailing then these are probably not right for you, but for a cruising shoe that works onboard and cuts a dash ashore too, you can’t go far wrong with these.

Buy it now from Decathlon (UK) for £34.99 (was £54.99)

Buy it now on Decathlon (US) for $30 (was $46.90)

Men’s sailing jacket Offshore Race 900

Writing for Yachting World in his full roundup of the best sailing jackets in the market, Rupert Holmes says:

This is the firm’s top-specification offshore jacket, made from a three-layer fabric with four times the waterproofing rating of typical inshore products. It also has a high collar, adjustable hood with rigid visor, double sleeve seals and two hand warmer pockets. In addition there are two cargo pockets and a further secure and drier pocket under the storm flap.

This jacket is featured in the UK Decathlon Black Friday sale with 33% off RRP, making it a snip at £119.99.

Buy it now from Decathlon (UK) for £119.99 (was £179.99)

Sailing bag 60l

This waterproof 60l sailing bag features a fully watertight base, allowing it to be stood in a puddle of water. With 33% off for UK shoppers this Black Friday, the bag is now only £39.99.

Its has a wide opening, which lets you access your belongings easily. A 60l bag is the ideal size for taking kit on the water for racing or for a weekend.

Although it is not the sort of bag size that would see you taking all your offshore kit for a transatlantic it is still plenty big enough to fill with a lot of kit. As such it’s very handy this kit bag comes with a shoulder strap, carry handles, and backpack straps making it extremely easy to transport.

Buy it now from Decathlon (UK) for £39.99 (was £59.99)

