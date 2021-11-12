Early Black Friday boating deals and shopping guide 2021

Finding the best black friday boating deals can be something of a minefield. We offer out advice on separating the wheat from the chaff

Grabbing Black Friday boating deals for the uninitiated can be both financially rewarding (if we find the thing we have been looking for) but incredibly time consuming and fraught with nonsense-fake-sales designed to trip you up.

We’ve pulled out a few of the reputable brands offering you some great early deals, but here’s also a short guide of how to avoid the pitfalls of not-really-a-bargain finds on other searchable areas of the internet.

Quick guide to smart shopping and avoiding the bun rush to get yourself the best black friday boating deals:

Make a shopping list in advance. It sounds silly, but you can get distracted by all of the “am-azing deals” and end up not finding what it was you really wanted in the first place.

Take your time and shop slowly.

Cross check prices across multiple websites. Do you homework folks, check those prices at more than one location.

Download a price comparison app on your phone, such as price runner or price spy, these take some of the guess work out of the bargain hunt.

Remember: There’s always another day to find a good deal. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, then with a little patience, you will probably find the deal later on.

There’s 50% deals coming for the Black Friday sale, keep an eye on the prima-loft stuff, their website hints to keep an eye on those and plenty of other good stuff being discounted.

Musto Black Friday deals

All discounts subject to change. If you click a link then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

You’ve had a go this summer on a mates board and now want your own? You’ll see there’s plenty of deals coming on the standup inflatable paddleboards or SUPs.

Buy Bluefin cruise SUP package now for £409.99 (RRP £499)