West Marine Black Friday deals are now live and there's plenty of kit on sale for the boating world to get stuck into

The American chandlery giant has joined the many retailers offering deals in the final weeks of November. The West Marine Black Friday deals cover all sorts of different boating kit from safety and electronics through to clothing.

We’ve picked through all the deals on offer to bring you what we think are the best deals in the West Marine Black Friday sale.

These Black Friday deals from the chandlery are live now with the vast majority expiring on 1 December 2021, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to grab these Black Friday boating deals.

Best West Marine Black Friday deals

Voyager 10’10” Wood Blue Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard Package

This Voyager I-Sup is long and relatively wide, making it the perfect choice for the novice paddleboarder. In fact, it’s so big you could probably get a couple of people onboard at once.

As an inflatable paddleboard it’s just right for cruisers who will be able to deflate it and stow it away onboard when not using.

This Black Friday deal is for a full package, which comes with a paddle, pump, fin and back pack carry case so everything can fit into one easy to stow away package.

There’s a whopping 42% off in the West Marine Black Friday sale, so the whole thing comes in at $399, which is a bit of a bargain for a decent inflatable paddleboard with all the kit you need to get started.

Buy it now from West Marine (was $699.99, now $399.99)

Read Yachting World’s guide to buying the best paddleboards on the market

West Marine Offshore Automatic Inflatable Life Jacket with Harness

There are a number of West Marine’s own-brand lifejackets available in their Black Friday sale, but we think this automatic inflating lifejacket with integrated harness is the pick of the bunch, offered with 40% off the RRP.

This is a lifejacket targeting offshore sailors so offers 35lbs of positive buoyancy to keep you face up in rough water. The integrated sailing harness that includes stainless steel D-rings for attaching a safety tether is also something you will definitely want if you have plans to set off on any offshore passage.

But even with all the bells and whistles that this lifejacket has, it still looks to be low enough profile to be comfortable fit for weekend and coastal cruising.

Buy it now from West Marine (was $229.99, now $137.99)

Read our full guide to the best lifejackets on the market

West Marine RIB-310 Single Floor Rigid PVC Inflatable Boat

This fibreglass floored RIB measures in at 10ft 2in and is light enough to easily be lifted in and out of the water by two people.

The single-floor design weighs 30lbs less than a double-floor model so it should definitely be faster with the same power and easier to store on deck or on davits without compromising sailing.

This all adds up to make it a great tender. It is rated for engines up to a maximum of 15 hp and it currently available with a 23% Black Friday discount.

Buy it now from West Marine (was $2,099.99, now $1,599.99)

B&G Vulcan 9 FS Chartplotter with US C-MAP MAX-N Charts

B&G is well regarded as a manufacturer of some of the best navigation electrical kit in the marine market. This 9-inch multi-touch screen is packed with B&G’s unique sailing features including SailSteer and RacePanel and comes ready to integrate with all your onboard electronics via NMEA 2000.

From our experience using chartplotters in B&Gs Vulcan range the touchscreens work well in wet and dry conditions and, once you’re used to navigating the system, the functions are useful and intuitive.

B&G isn’t the cheapest brand on the market, but given the quality and functionality offered, the price tag represents good value for money, so an extra 10% off RRP is well worth having.

Buy it now from West Marine (was $999.99, now $899.99)

SPOT X Satellite Messenger with Bluetooth

The Spot X is neat two-way satellite messenger, with communication via SMS or email. The Spot X has a Qwerty keyboard, can be linked to Facebook and Twitter accounts, and has tracking and SOS functions.

It’s a very handy piece of kit for anyone planning on doing some proper offshore sailing and represents a relatively cheap way of remaining in contact with those ashore.

The 10% Black Friday discount might not be a huge amount of money off, but the Spot x messenger is a very good bit of kit that we rate highly, so getting it a little cheaper is definitely a positive.

Satellite coverage is via the Globalstar system.

Buy it now from West Marine (was $249.95, now $224.95)

Sperry Men’s Harbormaster Shoes

Sperry are a well-know sailing brand and have been making really good footwear for the marine environment for many years.

Available with a 37% Black Friday discount, these Harbourmaster shoes are quick to dry and grippy on wet or dry surfaces.

The soles have Sperry’s own patented Adaptive Wave-Siping technology, which features tiny, razor-cut wavy slits in combination with larger and deeper wavy grooves to disperse water away from the soles.

Leather and mesh uppers combined with mesh linings give the Harbormaster Shoes the ability to dry quickly so you won’t have to suffer through a day of soggy, clammy, heavy shoes.

In terms of comfort, full-length, compression-molded ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) insoles feature, which will mold to the shape of your feet over time to provide a cushioned fit.

Buy it now from West Marine (was $79.95, now $49.99)

Read our guide to the best boating shoes on the market

There are plenty more bargains to be had on the West Marine website, but remember – these deals must expire on December 1.