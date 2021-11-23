Why not pick up a new pair of marine binoculars this Black Friday? We round up the best deals on the top brands.

Whether you use them for navigation, sightseeing or bird spotting, a decent pair of waterproof marine binoculars can be a very useful tool to have on board, and there are plenty of options out there right now for picking up Black Friday deals on marine binoculars.

Amazon, West Marine and Currys are all getting in on the act with huge discounts to tempt you in this holiday season.

So without further ado, here’s our round-up of the best Black Friday deals on waterproof marine binoculars available right now.

US Black Friday deals on waterproof marine binoculars

Bushnell Marine 7×50 Waterproof marine binoculars

Picked out by former PBO editor Ben Meakins as one of the best marine binoculars on the market right now, this pair from Bushnell Marine are waterproof, non-slip, rubber-covered and nitrogen filled.

These binoculars have coated optics for increased light transmission and brightness, which will be particularly handy when the sunlight is glaring off the water at you.

Amazon.com is currently offering these marine binoculars with a 30% Black Friday discount (was $225.95, now $157.95). There’s no current Black Friday discount on Amazon.co.uk, but they are offering the best UK price we can find right now – £188.68.

West Marine Coastal 400C 7 x 50 Waterproof marine binoculars with compass

American retail giant West Marine has a huge range of Black Friday discounts, and its proprietary range of marine binoculars is a great example of this.

Available in sizes from 8 x 42 to 10 x 50, our pick of the bunch is the West Marine Coastal 400C 7 x 50 Waterproof marine binoculars, which come with a built-in compass.

Available as a Black Friday deal until Dec 1, you can save 40% when you buy these binoculars for $239.99 (was $399.99).

UK Black Friday deals on waterproof marine binoculars

Steiner Navigator Pro marine binoculars

A top-of-the-range option popular among discerning sailors, the Steiner Navigator Pro is favoured by Ben Meakins, expedition sailor Bruce Jacobs of Yachting World and our own Jayne Toyne (aka. Flashheart).

“The superb optics give a bright picture even in low light and the sports-auto focus system means everything from 10m to the horizon is perfectly in focus,” writes Jacobs.

“They’re very highly recommended,” adds Toyne. “I don’t like going to sea without them.”

UK sailors can grab these marine binoculars for a Black Friday discount of 22% with Amazon.co.uk (was £460, now £359.78). The same pair on Amazon.com are priced at $538.55 with no Black Friday discount.

Canon 18 x 50 IS AW waterproof binoculars

Although not marketed as marine binoculars, this pair from Canon is particularly attractive due to its image stabilisation feature.

Canon estimates that you can get 4 hours of stabilisation from two AA batteries, so if you’re planning a long passage, it’s worth taking some spares.

Right now, Curry’s is offering these fogproof and waterproof binoculars for £1,279, making for a £100 saving on the previous price of £1,379.

