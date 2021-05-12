Arthur Beale: Iconic London chandler closes shop

The much-loved chandlers based in London for hundreds of years, Arthur Beale, are closing their doors after the impact of Covid-19 has made their London location no longer viable.

After 150 years at their Shaftesbury Avenue, London location much-loved chandlers, Arthur Beale will be closing their doors at the end of June 2021.

The shop has been around for more than 400 years and is renowned throughout the marine community as well as becoming something of a quirky landmark in London.

In a statement by the Arthur Beale team, they said: ‘The impact of Covid-19 means the company can no longer warrant paying the rents that a Central London shop demands so we have no choice but to leave and move on to pastures new. The landlord is now in the process of selling our building.

‘We were left in a very precarious financial state as a result of Covid-19 and were unsure if we were going to survive at all. Luckily for us, we have found two enthusiastic investors to inject some much needed capital and management expertise into the business. Hugh Taylor & James Keef have taken over the business – Alasdair Flint will continue to be a shareholder and a Director of the Company.

We have leased a new warehouse in Buckinghamshire and we will continue selling all of our products online. In addition to this, our clothing range will be expanding over the coming weeks.’

For those living in or near London, the shop will be holding a closing down sale for the next six weeks, so why not pop in and grab a bargain.