Silent-Yachts introduces its largest solar-powered catamaran, SILENT 79

Austria-based oceangoing solar-powered catamarans Silent-Yachts has unveiled its largest model to date, the 23.95m SILENT 79 catamaran

Fresh from launching the SILENT 55 at the Cannes Boat Show, Silent-Yachts has unveiled their latest, biggest solar-powered craft.

Three SILENT 79 catamarans are currently under construction in Marotta, near Ancona, Italy. Two have already been sold with one being launched in 2020.

Silent-Yachts Founder and CEO, Michael Köhler has created the SILENT 79 concept, while Enrique Castilla of Insenaval is responsible for naval architecture. Marco Casali of Too Design was commissioned to design the exterior and interior of the new yacht.

“I think, solar-electric boats are the future that is why I immediately agreed to work with Michael Köhler on his exciting venture,” said designer Marco Casali, who has previously designed superyacht projects with the likes of ISA Yachts, Columbus Yachts, Itama and Canados.

“Solar power is about square meters, so we need to dedicate as much surface to the solar panels as possible, while keeping the overall balance in shape. In my opinion, we managed that with the SILENT 79. What I tried to achieve is an interesting Italian design, sophisticated and refined. This is a nice-looking yacht that meets efficiency.”

With solar panels placed on top of the flybridge, SILENT 79 is similar in design to its predecessors, but bigger. It boasts clean lines and large windows that flood the saloon and guest spaces with light and provide panorama views.

The aft cockpit benefits from a lounge and a bar, while the forward area boasts a sofa and sunpads, perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

On the main deck, the 10.95 metre-wide saloon features a galley, lounge and a dining area, whilst the lower deck has 4-6 cabins, with an aft master suite, plus two crew cabins. All staterooms offer double or twin berths, and all heads include a separate shower. Other layouts are available on request.

“For example, the first unit, which is under construction now, has a balanced 4-cabin layout with two real owner cabins”, explains Marco Casali. “The aft master suite has a huge room, a study, a walk around closet and even a sauna.”.

As there is no actual engine room because the yacht is solar-powered, the SILENT 79 has the largest garage in the category. “There is enough space for a 4.5-meter long tender, an amphibious car and a gyrocopter on floats, which is quite impressive for a yacht under 24 m long”, comments Michael Köhler. Since the Silent-Yachts’ signature is to be eco-friendly, the yacht is principally decorated with environmentally-friendly lightweight and recyclable materials.

The oceangoing solar-electric catamaran SILENT 79 is built using vacuum-bagged resin infusion to create a lightweight glass-sandwich composite construction that has sound-and temperature-insulating qualities and uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range, without noise or fumes and minimal vibration. Silent-Yachts says that the yacht is self-sufficient and virtually maintenance-free.

The catamaran is fitted with a pair of electric engines (50 kW each in standard “Cruiser” version, 250 kW each in “E-Power” version) and common shafts and is the fastest in the company’s fleet, reaching up to 20 knots.

The catamaran is capable of going at 6-7 knots in complete silence and with unlimited range passing around 100 nautical miles per day.

With 70 high-efficiency solar panels rated for approximately 25 kilowatt-peak, the SILENT 79 uses maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charge regulators and the same lithium batteries as used by Tesla, which provide capacity for all-night cruising, while a 15-kVA inverter provides power for all household appliances. The catamaran also has a generator which is only used to recharge the batteries or if higher speed is required for longer periods of time or in case of prolonged bad weather.

There’s also a “Hybrid Power” version of the SILENT 79 with a pair of 220hp motors combined with two 14 kW diesel engines.



At a glance…

Length overall: 23.95 m

Length waterline: 23.70 m

Beam overall: 10.95 m

Draft: 1.25 m

Light displacement: 48 tons

Water: 1.000 L

Waste-water: 2 x 1.000 L

Fuel: 3.000 L

Motors (electric): 2 x 50 kW (up to 2 x 250 kW)

Solar Panels: 70 / 25.000 Wp

Battery capacity: 240 kWh

Cruising Speed: 6 to 12 knots

Top Speed: up to 20 knots

CE Certification: A

Price: €3.4m