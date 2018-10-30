Eco boat charter La Bella Verde introduces an all-new solar-powered catamaran

Ibiza based chartering company La Bella Verde has introduced Ukelele, a new solar-powered catamaran available to hire or buy

La Bella Verde, Ibiza’s solar-powered catamaran chartering company is launching a brand new carbon neutral eco catamaran, available to buy or to charter for day trips.

Fitted out with the latest solar technology, La Bella Verde’s Ukulele is fully electric, enabling charter, tourism operators and individuals to minimise their carbon footprint whilst enjoying boating.

Referred to as ‘A Clean, Green & Silent Experience’ La Bella Verde has become popular for their eco trips throughout the Balearics, powered solely by sails and 2x 4.0kW engines.

The company organises daily boat trips throughout the summer until mid-October to visit destinations around South East Ibiza and Formentera. Smaller vessels offer intimate journeys for couples and small groups of up to five, while larger boats are perfectly suited for groups of between 8 and 11.

Prices for a day charter of one of their boats start from 107.50 GBP (121 euros) per person for a seven-hour solar catamaran excursion, including complimentary soft and alcoholic drinks. For an additional 22.50 GBP (25 euros) per person La Bella Verde also offers light picnics made with home-grown and seasonal vegetables served on board or on a secluded beach.

Ukulele will be available to charter next summer or to buy by ordering it from 1 November 2018 at a €250,000 starting price (this figure will vary depending on the type and configuration of the solar cells/grade of motor installed). The build time of the new boats is 6-8 weeks and thanks to their modular design, can be delivered anywhere in the world, shipped via a 12m x 40x container.

1% of all of La Bella Verde’s sales are donated to the recently launched La Bella Verde Foundation, set up to help protect the biodiversity at Ses Salines Natural Park including protecting the Posidonia, a rare seagrass endemic to the Mediterranean Sea in Ibiza, as well as supporting local businesses become plastic-free and minimise their environmental impact.



At a glance…

Length: 10m

Beam: 5.5m

Depth: 0.6m

Sails: 56mÇ

Weight: 2.6Tn

Battery power: 10.6kWh

Solar Panels: 1.4kW

Electric engines: 2x 4.0kW