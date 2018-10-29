Princess Yachts announces details of its new F45 flybridge

The new Princess F45 flybridge is one of six brand new yachts that will debut in the coming months

Princess Yachts has announced the new addition to their flybridge range, the brand new 47 foot Princess F45. Its resin-infused deep-V hull provides important functions and technical sea-keeping advantages, optimising lift and reducing drag whilst underway. Its design also allows the yacht to use less power and burn less fuel.

The F45 features a full beam owner’s cabin, extended flybridge and an electronically-controlled sliding transom, which increases the size of the cockpit area at the touch of a button by 40cm.

Designed by Princess’s long-standing naval architect, Bernard Olesinski, the Princess F45 is a compact flybridge that boasts sculpted features that create a streamlined profile.

The new flybridge has been designed with on-deck living in mind. The sociable cockpit seating area connects to the aft galley and can be extended at the push of a button. Aft of the cockpit seating an optional barbecue and sink can be requested, to extend the entertainment space onto the teak transom platform.

Moving forward, the patio doors give way to a saloon, with a galley fitted with a refrigerator or deep freeze, a three-zone hob, and a microwave / convection oven complete with grill. An icemaker and dishwasher are optional.

The saloon features a U-shaped sofa and dining table for six guests, which can be converted into a double berth and comes with Naim Atom audio system as standard. The system can be specified to extend throughout the rest of the yacht.

The spacious foredeck boasts a sunpad, perfect for relaxing.

Up top, a large, well-proportioned flybridge features L-shaped seating, twin helm seats, and an adjustable steering wheel. The dual-station instrumentation and latest Garmin / Volvo controls enable the Princess F45 to be helmed from both the main deck and flybridge for precision manoeuvring.

Andy Lawrence, Head of Design, Princess Yachts, said: “The F45 is designed for on-deck living and is packed with innovative design features, including the unique sliding transom that transforms the main deck at the touch of a button. I’m personally pleased with the F45’s wrap-around glazing which extends almost from the stern all the way around the bow, making the yacht instantly recognisable and a classic addition to the Princess fleet.”

Below deck, there are two spacious and light ensuite cabins for up to four guests. The forward cabin can be converted from twin single beds to a double.The large full beam master stateroom has a double bed, wardrobes, storage and full-sized shower in the bathroom.

The F45 is powered by twin Volvo IPS 600 engines, which deliver 870 mhp and a top speed of 31 knots, and the yacht is intuitive to control at low speeds thanks to the joystick control.

The F45 is one of six all-new innovative yachts that will debut in the coming months.

Princess Lifeline

‘Princess Lifeline’ is a unique, new 24/7 international SOS service in partnership with MedAire. Every Princess yacht now comes with a two-year Princess Lifeline cover as standard for the well-being of Princess owners and their guests whilst aboard. It provides around-the-clock global access to medical and travel safety experts, real-time information and primary contact throughout your trip.

At a glance…

Length overall: 47′ 1″ 14.35m

Beam: 13’11” 4.25m

Draft (half load) approx.: 3’7” 1.09m

Displacement approx (half load): 16779 Kg 36991 lbs

Fuel capacity (standard tanks): 1300 litres / 286 gal / 343 USG

Water capacity (incl. calorifier): 487 litres / 107 gal / 128 USG

Hot Water calorifiers: 32 litres/ 7 gallon / 8 USG

Blackwater capacity: 150 litres / 33 gallon / 40 USG