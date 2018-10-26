British Marine partners with The London On-Water Boat Show organisers Informa

British Marine has partnered up with the new organisers of the London On-Water Boat Show, which will take place 9 - 12 May 2019 at St Katharine Docks

British Marine and Informa Exhibitions, the new organisers of the London On-Water Boat Show, have formed a partnership which they are hoping will ‘deepen the show’s ties to the UK yachting and boating industry and enable key partners, from yacht builders and brokers to equipment and service providers, to participate in shaping the development and growth of LOWBS in the future’.

British Marine CEO, Lesley Robinson said “We are delighted to confirm our partnership with The London On-Water Boat Show and are very excited to be working with them to deliver a world class luxury event in this historic location at the heart of the capital.”

British Marine announced last May that they were cancelling the London Boat Show due to poor sales and attendance.

Paul Tetlow, Marina General Manager at St. Katharine Docks comments, “We are so pleased to welcome back such a favoured boat show to St. Katharine Docks, which especially in the month of May is a wonderfully busy London destination. The London On-Water Boat Show allows us the opportunity to showcase what St. Katharine Docks offers to a very relevant and international boating market including suppliers and marine industry professionals. Each year the event gets better and better and with the extra support from Informa and the British Marine we are confident that visitors and exhibitors to the show will have great success too. The redesign of the Docks layout by Camper & Nicholsons Marinas took into account the hosting of future marina-based events throughout the year such as the Clipper Races and Classic Boat Festival and now the established London On-Water Show, all of which we encourage our annual berth holders and visitors to be actively involved in. It is always a pleasure to see the Docks so active and busy.”

Informa Exhibitions is the organiser of several maritime events including the Monaco Yacht Show and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and it has now added the London On-Water Boat Show to its portfolio.

The first London On-Water under Informa’s ownership will take place from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 May 2019 at St Katharine Docks, which has recently been refurbished and is managed by Camper & Nicholsons Marinas.