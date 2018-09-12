Princess unveils the X95, the first model of their new X Class

Princess' brand new X95 is the first model of the X Class and with 10% more outdoor space and 40% more indoor space, it has been built for life at sea

The brand new X95 has been designed with what Princess Yachts calls an ‘open concept’ in mind.

The X95 has been designed by Princess’s naval architect, Bernard Olesinski, in partnership with renowned Italian design house Pininfarina, who have also designed Princess’ R35.

At the core of the new X95 is the flybridge and main deck interior space, both of which cover almost the full length of the yacht, creating what the company calls ‘the Super Flybridge’ – the X Class’s defining characteristic.

The layout provides 10% more outdoor space and 40% more indoor space than a traditional motor yacht and this craft has been built with life at sea in mind.

Access to the X95 is via the large teak-laid transom deck platform at the stern, a pair of distinctive stairways immediately lead up to a huge cockpit, before the entrance to the main deck saloon, which has been lengthened to the bow, extending to almost 59 feet.

This large, open space is bathed in light thanks to the full height port and starboard glazing, and can be configured in a traditional fashion with an impressive sofa and coffee table area (complete with a servery unit), integrated drinks refrigerator and icemaker, a private galley, and a unique master cabin with 270o panoramic tinted, toughened glass windows. Customers can also choose to replace the stateroom with a cinema lounge.

A more informal layout is also available, with a single large open space that encompasses a large saloon area, a full width open-plan chef’s kitchen with a large centre island and breakfast bar connected to a dining or recreation area with 270° views to port, starboard and the bow.

Going up to the flybridge from the deck saloon takes one to the fully enclosed and climate-controlled Sky Lounge and the pilothouse, which can be fully enclosed with sliding doors and features a leather upholstered electric seat with six-way fore, aft and height adjustment and the option for an additional navigator seat.

Just behind there is a large lounge area with soft seating, teak flooring and panoramic views, whilst behind the Sky Lounge there is a spacious rear flybridge area with a covered dining zone for 8 and a large flexible space for free-standing lounge furniture.



Exit from the Sky Lounge’s side door (or walk along the flybridge’s side deck) and there is a big forward flybridge with a U-shaped seating area and a sunbathing area or spa bath further towards the bow.

In total, the Super Flybridge stretches almost 22 metres (72 feet), more than double the length of a typical flybridge on a yacht this size.

Powered by two MAN V12 engines, the X95 has a maximum speed range of 24-26 knots. With a fuel capacity of 13,400 litres, the X95 has been created with far-reaching adventurous voyages in mind. Andy Lawrence, Head of Design, Princess Yachts, said: “X95 takes spatial architecture on a yacht to a new level. With a large cockpit, rear flybridge, forward flybridge and foredeck areas, owners will have four large and unique outdoor environments on an X95. Combined with the spacious and flexible main deck space and the unique Sky Lounge, the X95 has a range of living spaces, indoor and outdoor, that dwarfs those of any other boat of its size.”

Paul Mackenzie, Director of Product Development, Princess Yachts, added: “The X95 is designed for those who enjoy exploring further afield and spending time on board at sea. Recognising this, we’ve installed the latest onboard entertainment, technology and powertrain to make the X95 the ultimate go-anywhere, all-ability yacht.”

At a glance…

Length overall (incl. pulpit): 95-foot

Moulded LOA : 78’7″ ft

Beam: 22’2″ ft

Fuel capacity: 13400 litres

Water capacity (incl. calorifier): 1800 litres

Hot Water calorifiers: 205 litres

Black water tank: 720 litres

Grey water tank: 1000 litres

Engines: MAN V12 (2 x 1900mhp)

Maximum speed range: 24 – 26 knots