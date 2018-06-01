Southampton Boat Show: Tickets for the show go on sale

The 50th edition of TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show will concentrate on the environmental issues facing the world and the boating community

1 June 2018

This year marks the 50th edition of TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show and, aside from the usual stunning line up of the world’s most beautiful and innovative craft, the event will concentrate on environmental issues.

During the 10 days, there will be plenty plenty to see and experience, including watersports and boating activities such as an indulgent cruise onboard a top-of-the-range luxury motor yacht and an exhilarating sail aboard a 72ft round the world Ocean Race Yacht as part of a 12 strong team; climbing on board some of the world’s most stunning boats or simply taking in the Solent views whilst enjoying a drink at one of the many onsite bars.

This year the Southampton Boat Show will be host to leading scientific and wildlife experts highlighting the environmental challenges facing the boating world in 2018. This will include on and off the water attractions from the National Oceanography Centre, the UK’s leading centre of excellence for oceanographic studies. Alongside its pledge to cut onsite plastics at the Show, it will showcase the technical innovations set to ensure that the future of the marine industry and the environment remains bright.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale, with two children under the age of 15 going free with each adult. For more information click here.

16 September 2017

Spirit Yachts has unveiled the impressive designs for its pioneering 34-metre sailing yacht, the Spirit 111’, for the first time at the Southampton Boat Show.

Spirit 111’ is the largest single-masted wooden yacht to be built in Britain since Camper & Nicholson built Shamrock V in 1930.

The 34-metre craft is set to be one of the most significant superyachts of recent times.

The new vessel is all about elegance, style and clean lines. It boasts unprecedented eco credentials, and will be one of a few superyachts capable of sailing without a professional crew due to its innovative deck arrangement.

The first look at the Spirit 111’ reveals a striking and unique curved design throughout. Sleek contours bring together the exterior, interior walls, bulkheads and furniture, seamlessly combining into one spectacular flowing design.

Spirit CEO and head designer Sean McMillan comments on what will be Spirit’s largest build to date: “These designs show for the first time her truly amazing classically beautiful lines; a balanced blend of timeless elegance and practicality that will quite simply wow anyone lucky enough to be on board.”

“The Spirit 111’ is an incredibly significant project. A single-masted wooden yacht of this size that can also be owner driven is nothing less than a feat of engineering and with an exquisite interior design, will truly be a sight to behold once on the water,” he continued.

“I am immensely proud of the world-class boat-building team we have at Spirit, who are turning the vision of this exciting project into a reality,” added McMillan

The Spirit 111’ will boast an impressive power to weight ratio, offering the option for competitive Spirit of Tradition racing.

It will have laminated timber frames reinforced with a duplex stainless steel central cage for maximum stiffness.

For the first time, Spirit Yachts has collaborated with an external design agency.

The interior of the Spirit 111’ has been created in partnership with Rhoades Young, whilst the structural engineering has been conceived in partnership with Synolo Design and Spirit Yachts in-house Naval Architect.

The low freeboard, clear decks and latest sailing hardware will give the sloop-rigged superyacht outstanding performance both cruising and racing.

The Spirit 111’ has been designed at the request of the overseas buyer and existing Spirit Yacht owner to be ‘the most beautiful yacht on the water’.

When the owner, who is in his 30s, bought his first yacht from Spirit Yachts, he made it clear to the team that it would certainly not be his last.

Below deck, the bespoke furniture is moulded to create the illusion that it is part of the structure, creating a seamless appearance throughout.

Walls and bulkheads are curved and a stunning ‘cocoon’ arrangement created from steamed timber will encase the bed in the owner’s cabin and forward guest cabin.

Hidden doors and storage create a beautiful and exclusive clutter-free, contoured look.

The yacht includes a spacious cockpit designed for entertaining, with two curved seating areas that transform into half-moon sunbeds. The sailing elements are contained in the helm area and forward of the seating area.

At the owner’s request, the 34-metre yacht will offer optimum performance and comfort, with the addition of well thought out green credentials.

The Spirit 111’ will be one of the most environmentally friendly superyachts ever created.

Its four high powered lithium battery banks will allow the owner to cruise in comfort for extended periods.

All power consuming components have been carefully selected to be highly efficient, using minimal power without impacting performance. The batteries can be recharged through propeller shaft regeneration, shore power and from backup generators.

Sean McMillan comments: “By investing in state of the art energy saving technology, we are creating one of the world’s most environmentally friendly and sustainable yachts, without compromising on performance or comfort.”

“From responsibly sourced wood to carbon-saving systems, this yacht will set a new standard for reducing the impact sailing has on our environment and oceans,” he continued.

“The Spirit 111’ is truly a landmark build, not just for Spirit but for yacht building across the world,” stated McMillan.

Construction began in April at Spirit Yacht’s headquarters in Ipswich, Suffolk (UK) and the Royal Institute of Naval Architects (RINA) approved build is planned to launch in summer 2019.

13 September

24 motor boats and yachts will get their world premieres at this year’s Southampton Boat Show.

Plymouth-based Princess Yachts and Sunseeker International at Poole will unveil two new models at the show.

Sunseeker will launch the 76 Yacht and the Predator 57 MKII, while Princess will showcase the Princess 62 and the Princess 55.

Ancasta – the UK’s largest dealer for both Beneteau Power and Beneteau Sail – will present the world launch of the new Beneteau Swift Trawler 35.

Inspiration Marine will debut three new Hanse yachts – the 548, 388 and 418 at the show, as well as the new outboard engine Fjord 36 Xpress.

The Fjord 36 Xpress comes with twin 350 hp outboard engines, giving a top speed of 45 knots at low noise levels and all the benefits afforded by outboards including driving in river deltas, anchoring in knee-deep water or slipping in and out of the water.

With the optional Joystick piloting, manoeuvring in confined spaces is easy and the ‘Skyhook’ virtual anchoring is ideal for short stops.

Below deck, the Fjord 36 Xpress has a double cabin as well as a heads with shower.

In the cockpit, there is a wide lounge with two benches and a table, as well as a stylish outdoor kitchen.

The open cockpit turns into a luxurious sun terrace with a bar, refrigerators and direct access to the water. It is priced from £160,000 including VAT but excluding delivery and engines.

Continued below…



The all new Hanse 548 is introduced to fill the gap between the 505 and the hugely successful 588.

The 548 continues the established Hanse theme of a powerful and flexible sailplan allied to stiffness, stability and ease of handling: there is also an optional second forestay.

The cockpit is packed full of innovative features with options that include a fixed grp T-top/fixed Bimini, fixed glass windscreen, hydraulic gangway and a wet bar complete with sink, barbecue and fridge.

Down below the innovation continues with shower screens in every heads, a master cabin forward, a VIP cabin aft and a galley designed from the outset for cooking while sailing or at anchor.

The master cabin benefits from the unique Hanse Silent Master Cabin concept with sound insulated bulkheads separating it from the rest of the accommodation.

The Hanse 388 features a record number of hatches and windows, including three hull windows per side, to make the most of the natural light the whole day through, complemented by a spacious cockpit for relaxing in the fresh air.

And down below there is the usual Hanse selection of several wood options, three different styles of floor and over 25 fabrics to choose from; making each boat unique in reflecting the tastes of its owner.

The new Hanse 418 features the same clear, modern hull shape with a straight stem and long waterline as all the other models in the Hanse range from 31 to 67ft.

Another feature shared with the entire range is the self-tacking jib with all lines led aft to the helmsman to make short handed sailing pleasurable and easy.

World Premiers at the Southampton Boat Show:

Southerly 330

Southerly 470

Predator 57 MK II

Sunseeker 76 Yacht

Seaward 39 Motor Cruiser

Sealine C430

Princess 62

Princess 55

Duchy 35

170 Montauk

Bluewater 50

Beneteau Swift Trawler 35

Sun Odyssey 440

NC 33

Barracuda 6

Hanse 388

Hanse 418

Hanse 548

6M Pegazus Sports Fisher

Hylas M44 Euro

Ribeye PRIME NINE41

Poole Harbour Explorer

RS Zest

Fjord 36 Xpress

12 September

This year’s Southampton Boat Show will not only feature superyachts, yachts and motor boats, but hand built bespoke pedal boats, especially designed for two people.

Dad’s Boats, based in Norfolk, is exhibiting its Pedal Boat at the show, which runs from Friday until 24 September.

Their unique design allows two people to face each other and pedal forwards in comfort.

The boat’s gearbox makes it efficient, easy to use and environmentally friendly, allowing passengers to sit back, sip a drink, chat and take some gentle exercise while enjoying the water.

The design is based on the first Pedal Boat built by David Williams, who is the Dad in the family-run Dad’s Boats.

He built his first craft in the 1950s – originally it was a single seater designed as a way of following his remote controlled yacht while keeping his hands free for the controls.

The drive mechanism was an old hand drill! ‘The Sieve’, as it was affectionately called, was moth balled in the garden not long after when David had to complete his National Service.

By the time David got back two years later, ‘The Sieve’ had deteriorated so much all he could do was cut it up for firewood.

So, the next generation of Pedal Boat started to form in his mind – this time a more sociable two-seater.

This boat accompanied David on his honeymoon around the Norfolk Broads in the 1960s and has also been pedalled around the Isle of Wight (don’t try this at home).

Designed with the Norfolk Broads in mind, The Pedal Boat would also be perfect for The Thames, The Scottish Lochs, and The English Lakes.

Having developed and tested a commercial model of the original, Dad’s Boats are now manufacturing and selling The Pedal Boat which will be exhibited at the show as well as their hand crafted ornamental wooden propellers.

David William’s son-in-law, Stephen Pitkethly of Dad’s Boats, said: “This will be our fourth visit as an exhibitor to The Southampton Boat Show and every time we go visitors are blown away by the quality and ingenuity of both The Pedal Boat and our handmade wooden propellers.”

“We are looking forward to another great show as word continues to spread about just how much fun our boats are,” he added.

08 September

PBO columnist Dave Selby will be give fellow sailors an insight into his sailing exploits during the Southampton Boat Show, which gets underway next Friday (15 September).

He will also be available to sign copies of his new book – The Impractical Boat Owner – a collection of his columns for PBO, as well as hints and tips for sailors.

Topics include: how not to sail singlehanded, mysteries of maintenance, the impenetrable mysteries of navigation and weather and first attempts at sailing.

Last year, Dave completed his 338-mile trip from Maldon to Southampton on his Sailfish as part of his Marlin’s Mission.

The sailor and columnist, who suffers from the rare viral Guillain-Barré Syndrome, completed the mission in stages as weather, time and health allowed.

He also raised more than £3,650 for the Guillain-Barré charity.

Dave will be at the show from 15-17 and 23-24 September.

Meet him at the Time Inc/YBW stand E001.

04 September

Sunseeker International has announced that two-time world hurdles champion Colin Jackson CBE, sports commentator Suzi Perry and X Factor winner Ben Haenow, will be the brand’s special guests at this year’s Southampton Boat Show.

The trio will make an appearance on the stand from 12pm on Friday, 15 September.

Colin Jackson, who is best known for his success and world records in the 110m and 60m hurdles, and more recently his coverage of the athletics across the BBC, will be opening the stand with Sunseeker founder, Robert Braithwaite CBE DL and CEO Phil Popham.

The award winning athlete will also introduce Sunseeker’s new long-term partnership with Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE), a charity dedicated to protecting the oceans for future generations to enjoy.

The partnership with Sunseeker aims to increase awareness of ocean conservation by encouraging people to think about their impact on the oceans and how they can help save our most valuable resource.

Commenting ahead of the opening, Jackson said: “I am really delighted to be joining Sunseeker to celebrate the opening of the stand at the Southampton Boat Show; and particularly introducing the BLUE partnership, which I am very excited about as it is more crucial than ever to preserve and protect our oceans.”

Suzi Perry will also be at the opening and is described by Sunseeker as “a long-time friend”.

Perry is renowned for becoming the first permanent female presenter of Formula One racing on British TV.

Jackson and Perry will be joined by X Factor 2014 winner, Ben Haenow who will be singing to the crowds.

His debut single reached number one in the UK singles chart becoming the 2014 Christmas number one. Haenow has since released his debut studio album and will be going on tour this December.

This year’s Southampton Boat Show will also see Sunseeker launch two world premieres – the 76 Yacht and the Predator 57 MKII.

Sunseeker said the all-new 76 Yacht delivers “unprecedented levels of luxury, sociability and entertaining space and, with 18 yachts pre-sold, is already in high demand.”

The yacht maximises social and entertaining spaces, whilst the innovative use of glass enhances natural light, making this a bright and airy boat in which to relax and unwind with family and friends.

The Predator 57 MK II is an evolution of the incredibly popular Predator 57 which has been the segment leader since its introduction in January 2015.

Sunseeker said it echoes all of the Predator 57’s stand out features “with even more elegance and style”.

The new motor yachts will be joined by five other boats including the innovative Predator 68, Manhattan 66 and 95 Yacht.

15 August

Fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur, Millie Mackintosh, will be officially opening the Southampton Boat Show 2017.

She will declare the event open at 11am on 15 September, making the start of the 10-day festival.

“I’m thrilled to be opening this year’s TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. I’m really looking forward to spending some time at the event, soaking up the atmosphere and exploring some of the beautiful boats that shall be on display,” commented the former Made in Chelsea reality TV star

As part of the show, Europe’s largest purpose-built marina will feature hundreds of stunning boats for visitors to hop on and off.

There will also be live music and entertainment alongside special appearances from celebrity pirate, Gemma Hunt, from hit CBeebies programme, Swashbuckle.

Out on the water, visitors will be treated to passenger boat trips, bell-boating and stand up paddleboarding, dinghy sailing and kayak experiences, all included within their show ticket.

Amongst the beautiful feature boats on display will be the tall ship Kaskelot.

The chief officer of boat shows at British Marine, Murray Ellis, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Millie Mackintosh to the show this year.”

“Attracting visitors from the UK and overseas from those new to boating to our stalwart experts, this year’s show offers a fantastic day out for friends and family. There is a host of new attractions on offer for 2017, setting this global-leading event on course for another fantastic year,” he added.

18 July

Ancasta – the UK’s largest dealer for both Beneteau Power and Beneteau Sail – will present the world launch of the new Beneteau Swift Trawler 35 at this year’s Southampton Boat Show.

The boat sales broker will also present the UK launch of the Prestige 520, as well as UK debuts of the brand new Beneteau Oceanis 51.1, the Oceanis Yacht 62, and the Swift Trawler 50.

The Beneteau Swift Trawler 35 has a semi-planing flared hull, and is designed for long cruises, and Ancasta hope it will attract visitors to the show, which runs from 15-24 September.

Prestige has chosen the show for the UK launch of the Prestige 520, the latest in the luxury motor yacht brand’s Flybridge line.

The range is known for offering a vast spacious flybridge with socialising, sunbathing and dining in mind.

Also new from Beneteau, Ancasta is presenting the UK debut of the Oceanis 51.1, which will have launched just days earlier at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The 51.1. is the first in a new generation of Oceanis sailing yachts celebrating the 30th anniversary of the range.

Once again this year, the entire Beneteau Power and Beneteau Sail display will be on the water, giving easy access to all models and enabling visitors to see the boats afloat.

The full list of new boats that Ancasta will be presenting at the Southampton Boat Show is as follows:

Lagoon 560

Lagoon 42

Prestige 630

Prestige 560

Prestige 520 UK LAUNCH

Prestige 460

From Beneteau Sail –

Oceanis 51.1 UK DEBUT

Oceanis 45

Oceanis 41.1

Oceanis 38.1

Oceanis 35.1

Sense 57

Oceanis Yacht 62 UK DEBUT

From Beneteau Power –

Swift Trawler 35 WORLD LAUNCH

Swift Trawler 50 UK DEBUT

Swift Trawler 30

Gran Turismo 40

Gran Turismo 46

12 July

Luxury British boatbuilder, Fairline Yachts has announced it will debut the new Squadron 53 at Southampton Boat Show 2017.

First launched to a European audience, Fairline’s Squadron 53 was debuted at Boot Düsseldorf in January 2017 – the start of the boat builder’s 50th anniversary year.

Fairline’s new model will be presented to the UK market during the brand’s press event at Southampton Boat Show 2017 on Friday 15 September 2017 at 1pm.

As well as the boats on show, this year’s Southampton Boat Show will also see the return of Fairline’s immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience, which was introduced earlier this year at London Boat Show. The first fully Alberto Mancini-designed Fairline yacht, the Targa 63 GTO, is set to be unveiled at Cannes Yachting Festival just days before Southampton Boat Show.

Also available on Fairline’s VR experience will be a brand new large yacht, set to be launched in September 2018 – Fairline will be announcing details of this model, along with another new addition to the Fairline range at its press event in Southampton.

The Fairline models on show at Southampton Boat Show 2017 include:

Squadron 53

Fairline’s new Squadron 53 was crafted with Alberto Mancini’s design expertise. The yacht, based on Fairline’s existing 53ft hull, features a new Mancini design from the deck upwards, showcasing the direction of Fairline’s future exterior styling.

Mancini’s design has resulted in a spacious main deck with a flat floor from the cockpit to the lower helm, which in turn ensures a flat ceiling in the master cabin offering a generous 6ft 4in headroom at the foot of the large double bed, adding to the overall sense of space in this expansive 55ft 6in-long cruiser. With foredeck seating, a cockpit sun bed and a large flybridge, there’s plenty of room on this craft.

The Squadron 53 is hand crafted to order by Fairline’s craftsmen in Oundle.

Targa 48 OPEN

With two or three cabin and double en-suite model, the Targa 48 OPEN boasts spacious sociable areas both inside and out. The 2018 model features newly Alberto Mancini designed hull windows, and it offers a range of high quality interior options, providing comfort and luxury. The model also features an electric canvas roof as standard, as well as a garage for a jet tender and the option of a submersible swim platform.



Squadron 48

Powered by Volvo Penta IPS, the Squadron 48 is all about quality and performance, combined with the latest technologies. In line with Fairline’s other models in the 48 range, the 2018 model of the Squadron 48 features newly designed hull windows, by Alberto Mancini, allowing plenty of natural light. The Squadron 48 also features an optional submersible bathing platform which can accommodate a jet tender, BBQ package for those long summer adventures, and has the additional option of a crew cabin.





26 June

This September, celebrity pirate Gemma Hunt, from the hit CBeebies programme, Swashbuckle, will be helping to kick off all the action on the first weekend of Britain’s biggest boating festival – the Southampton Boat Show.

Appearing live in full costume over the course of Saturday 16 September, Gemma – or Gem as she is known in the show – will be taking to the stage to wow the show’s youngest visitors with a special pirate song and dance show, meet and greets and autograph signings.

Gemma will also be climbing aboard the show’s very own tall ship, the Kaskelot, giving visitors another opportunity to meet the famous buccaneer and have their picture taken with her.

A three-masted sailing vessel and one of the largest wooden ships in commission, Kaskelot’s crew will be welcoming visitors onboard to explore her charms and chat about her incredible history.

Gemma Hunt said she was excited to be appearing live at the show.

“I love being out on the water myself and this event is the perfect place to introduce little ones to life on the ocean waves,” she said.

“I can’t wait to meet some of our fantastic Swashbuckle fans and give them a brilliant day to remember,” added the celebrity pirate.

Providing a host of family-friendly attractions alongside live music and thrilling entertainment, further exciting features at this year’s event include:

Paddle River Experience – offering everyone, including the Show’s youngest visitors, the chance to start their paddle boarding adventure;

Passenger boat trips – providing visitors with the opportunity to enjoy a trip on the Solent, taking in the Show from a different perspective;

Bell boating – a twin hulled open canoe seating up to 12 friends and family;

Adventure River Canoe Ride – offering the Show’s youngest visitors a go at canoeing;

Bumper Boats – the ultimate motorised boating experience for children aged 3-13;

Hopping on and off the stunning boats berthed on the show’s purpose-built marina, Europe’s largest. Displaying some of the world’s most prestigious brands, the marina offers over 2km of pontoons with more than 300 boats for kids to explore and pretend to be Captain of their very own ship for the day;

The hugely popular free ‘Try-a-Boat’ sessions from On The Water – allowing visitors to experience the thrill of trying out some of the latest trends in watersports activities;

Plus, On The Water’s ‘Get Afloat’ – offering visitors 8 years and older, the chance to discover Dinghy sailing and Stand Up Paddleboarding for free.

The Southampton Boat Show will run from 15-24 September 2017 in Mayflower Park, Southampton. Opening hours are 10am-6:30pm (10am-6pm on 24 September).

Advance tickets start from £15, with two children under the age of 15 going free with each adult. Concessions are also available

9 June

Princess Yachts have announced they’ll premiere their new craft, Princess 55, globally at the Southampton Boat Show.

The new yacht has been designed with space and light in mind.

The exterior of the new addition to the yacht manufacturer’s Flybridge range boasts contrasting textures and materials incorporated throughout with smart paneling, directionally laid teak veneers, inlaid polished stainless steel and contemporary paint finishes.

The large deck saloon is perfect for entertaining guests and is furnished with chic and modern furniture and features soft suede, tinted mirror, hand stitched detailing and Japanese wallpapers, to create a light, airy and spacious feel.

Below deck, the master stateroom has an elegant feel and enjoys a dressing table, breakfast area and ensuite bathroom.

The foreward double guest cabin and a starboard twin cabin have the option of a double bed conversion and there is also an optional single aft cabin with ensuite and storage, created with crew in mind.

Princess 55 will be unveiled worldwide at the Southampton Boat show 15-24 September.

1 June

The RYA has teamed up with British Marine to give its members the chance to get a free ticket to any day of the Southampton Boat Show, including the Public Preview Day, for the second year in a row.

Members of the RYA will also be given the chance to buy up to three additional tickets at the discounted rate of £12.00 (with an additional transaction fee of £1.95) instead of £15 – the full price for an advance ticket.

Those holding a membership will also be able to take advantage of the RYA member’s lounge at the show’s Holiday Inn Hotel.

The facilities at the lounge include a private table service dining area, a cloakroom, an area to sit and relax and access to the Holiday Inn’s Spirit Health Club throughout the duration of the show, including gym, sauna, pool and Jacuzzi.

RYA Membership Development Manager, Conor Swift commented: “The offer was really well received last year with over 11,000 members taking advantage of the free ticket offer, so it seemed only fitting that we did the same again this year.

“The RYA are great supporters of the Southampton Boat Show and it has so much to offer our members, so it seems only fitting that we enable as many members as possible the chance to experience the show.”

The offer is available until midnight, Thursday 14 September. Members can claim their free and additional discounted tickets by visiting the organisation’s website.

16 May

Details of the 2017 Southampton Boat Show have been announced.

Organisers of the UK’s biggest boat show, which runs from 15-24 September, are planning to get more people than ever before participating in boating and watersports activities with an array of exciting on the water features.

“Whatever your age or skill level, whether you’re an aspiring sailor, junior paddleboarder or avid skipper, looking for family-fun or a challenge, there is something for everyone,” promised organisers in a media release.

Nine ways to get out on the water at the Southampton Boat Show are:

• A brand new experience for 2017, the show will have its very own show passenger boat. Daily, hundreds of visitors will be able to climb aboard and enjoy a boat trip in the Solent, taking in the impressive view of the show from a new perspective and enjoying just being out on the water

• For the first time, the Paddle River Experience will take pride of place in Solent Park. With a 60 metre waterway circuit and attractive lush greenery, this new attraction will transport visitors to a woodland stream and offer those of all ages and ability the chance to start their canoeing or paddleboarding adventure

• New for 2017, children and adults will be able to go bell boating at the show. A twin hulled open canoe seating up to 12 people, bell boats offer fun for all, family and friends.

• The Adventure River Canoe Ride, located in the show’s arena, will offer the youngest show visitors to try their hand at canoeing on its winding river

• The ultimate motorised boating experience for children aged 3-13 years, located in Solent Park, will allow the youngest generation the opportunity to master the art of steering whilst having fun with the onboard water cannon

• The hugely popular free ‘Try-a-Boat’ sessions from On The Water will allow visitors to experience the thrill of being out on the water in a selection of vessels

• Plus, On The Water’s ‘Get Afloat’ will offer children aged 8-16 years the chance to discover dinghy sailing and Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), all free.

• Premium experiences will also be available, with the return of the Global Challenge Sailing Experience, offering visitors an exhilarating adventure sailing onboard a 72ft Ocean Race Yacht as part of a 12 strong crew, and the VIP Platinum Experience which includes a cruise on a luxury motor yacht

Chief officer of Boat Shows at British Marine, Murray Ellis, said that whatever the age or skill level, whether visitors are aspiring sailors, junior paddle boarders or avid skippers, there is something for everyone.

“At the Southampton Boat Show we are privileged to have such an ideal location to get people on the water and on average 10,000 visitors go boating or trial watersports across the 10 days of the show,” he said.

“However, this year we want to get more of our visitors enjoying on the water experiences. This means more variety, more accessibility and more capacity, which we are planning to deliver at this year’s event,” explained Ellis.

“We are determined to see record numbers enjoying life on the water with family and friends at this year’s Southampton Boat Show,” he added.

Relax at one of the Show’s many bars including the infamous Marina Bar serving Guinness and enjoy live entertainment at one of the two dome stages. Or simply soak up the last of the summer sun exploring Europe’s largest purpose-built marina showcasing 330 of the latest models from British and international boat manufacturers, along with feature boats and a tall ship.

Plus, visitors will be able to discover and trial the season’s hottest marine equipment and electronics from around the world in the newly configured Ocean Hall.

The Southampton Boat Show 2017 will run from 15-24 September 2017 in Mayflower Park, Southampton. Opening hours are 10am-6:30pm (10am-6pm on 24 September).

Advance tickets start from £15, with two children under the age of 15 going free with each adult. Concessions are also available