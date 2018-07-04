Sunseeker International to premiere Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht globally at Cannes Yachting Festival

Sunseeker International will unveil its latest craft, 74 Sport Yacht, and seven more models, at the Cannes Yachting Festival, which takes place 11 - 18 September

Sunseeker International have announced its brand new 74 Sport Yacht will get its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival.

With 38 knots capability, Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht, has a sleek and as the name suggests, sporty look and boasts the same design details as the Predator 74, which launched in January this year.

However, the difference in the 74 Sport Yacht is its flybridge – which is almost impossible to detect just looking at it from afar.

The exterior of the yacht features pillar-less windows down to the side deck and a helm sunroof which allows light into the interior and provides views from the saloon in all directions.

The flybridge offers an additional helm station, and space for entertaining with seating, dining and sunbathing options and a drawer fridge as standard. Optional bimini and wet bar upgrades can be chosen.

Depending on the owner’s wishes, the 74 Sport Yacht can be transformed into an ‘open’ yacht in warmer regions or a ‘closed’ yacht in cooler climates with a cockpit door mechanism which lowers itself into the sole of the yacht.

Inside the saloon includes a spacious lounge and dining area plus an optional storage unit port side.

The large galley is situated below deck, along with three spacious en-suite cabins, comprising an aft master stateroom with walk-in wardrobe, starboard twin and forward VIP.

There is also an option to have a walk-in wardrobe for the forward VIP, an extended galley arrangement complete with lounge and breakfast bar seating or an additional twin guest cabin which would allow the yacht to accommodate up to eight guests in a four cabin arrangement.

The foredeck boasts a sunpad for soaking up the rays and a spacious seating area.

Sunseeker will also showcase the following models:

131 Yacht

95 Yacht

86 Yacht

Manhattan 66

Manhattan 52

Predator 57

Predator 50

The Cannes Yachting Festival takes place 11 – 18 September 2018.

At a glance…

Length overall – (incl. platform) 22.82m

74′ 10″ Beam – (maximum)

Engine options up to 3,800PS (total)

Maximum speed up to 38 knots

Cruising speed up to 28 knots

Range up to 330 nautical miles

Fuel capacity 4,800 litres 1,268 US gal

Freshwater capacity 800 litres 211 US gal

Blackwater capacity 185 litres 49 US gal

All specifications are provisional and subject to change