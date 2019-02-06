Chichester Marina Boat Show and Watersports Festival to take place 27-28 April

The Chichester Marina Boat Show and Watersports Festival will have a yacht display, a Flares Disposal Service and a 'Meet The Experts' tent

Chichester Marina Boat Show & Watersports Festival will take place on 27 and 28 April.

The event, which is free to attend, will have a dedicated Watersports area as well as a display of boats, cars and marine products and services.

The festival will have a dedicated ‘Meet The Experts’ tent where visitors will be able to meet marine industry professional and attend talks.

On Sunday 28 there will also be a Flares Disposal Service. The Service will be free to Premier Marinas berth holders and £2 per flare disposal for visitors.

There will also be products and services on display, including luxury cars from Tesla, sailing and lifestyle clothing from Coastal and Outdoor Living, paddleboards from The Sup Company and marine electronics from Roger Upham Marine Electronics (represented by Raymarine). Other local businesses attending the show include Ocean Marine Services, Chichester Yacht Club, Chichester Marine Training and Hinckley Yachts.

Premier Marine Insurance, in partnership with GJW Direct, will also be on hand to provide visitors with a quote and advice over the weekend.