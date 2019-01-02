The British Motor Yacht Show returns to Swanick marina in May 2019

The British Motor Yacht Show (BMYS) will take place 17th-19th May in association with Motor Boat & Yachting Magazine and show sponsors GY&LF (General Yacht & Leisure Finance)

Now in its seventh year, this year’s in-water British Motor Yacht Show will be set on Premier’s new floating marina at Swanwick Marina on the Hamble and is in association with Motor Boat & Yachting Magazine .

The BMYS is the result of a collaboration between Premier Marinas and luxury British motor yacht brands Fairline, Princess and Sunseeker.

Since its beginning the British Motor Yacht Show has presented a large line up of luxury motor yachts – with most years including world premieres. The British Motor Yacht Show also offers buyers the ‘private time’ and space to talk to technical experts from different motor yacht brands and to learn about all the practical and exciting aspects of owning a luxury motor yacht.

Alongside an exciting line up of motor yachts, visitors to the show can look forward to an impressive range of complementary motor boats including Axopar boats, Chris-Craft launches and high performance RIBS. There will also be a display of prestige cars and high-end yachting equipment.

The British Motor Yacht Show takes place at Swanwick Marina 17th-19th May.