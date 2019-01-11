Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019: Bavaria to showcase its complete range of motoryachts

Bavaria Yachts will present models from its R-Line, S-Line, and Virtess Line along with 18 catamarans and sailing yachts at the Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019, 19 - 27 January
Bavaria Yachts has announced that it will showcase models from its complete range of motoryachts at the Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019.
Bavaria R-Line
Bavaria Yachts is showcasing two models of its R-Line: the Bavaria R40 Fly Style Plus and the flagship of line, the Bavaria R55, with an overall length of almost 18 metres.
Bavaria S-Line
Bavaria Yachts will showcase six models from its S-Line: the Bavaria S29, ideal for day cruising, Bavaria S30 Open, Bavaria S33, Bavaria S36 HT, Bavaria S40 Coupe and the Bavaria S45 HT, which like the S45 is available in the Open or Coupe versions.
Bavaria Virtess Line
From its Virtess Line Bavaria will showcasae the Virtess 420 Fly and the Virtess 420 Coupe.
Bavaria Yachts will also present 18 catamarans, including the Nautitech 40 Open.
Bavaria will present its yachts at Hall 17 stand C80.
