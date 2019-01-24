Round the Island Race 2019: Entries open at midnight on 25 January

Entries for the Round the Island Race 2019 open at 12.00am on 25 January. Early birds will be able to get an online discount until 28 February

The Round the Island Race 2019 is expected to attract thousands of sailors from all over the UK, mainland Europe and the USA, to the Isle of Wight on 29 June 2019.

Entries for the race will open at midnight on 25 January. Professional sailors, amateurs and first time racers can all take part in the Round the Island Race. Classes include monohulls, multihulls, Gaffers, Classics and dayboats.

Organised by the Isle of Wight’s Island Sailing Club since 1931, the Round the Island Race is one of the UK’s largest participation sporting events and is expected to attract over 1,500 boats to Cowes, where it begins and ends. As in previous years, the race will be supporting The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust as the official race charity.

Spectators will be able to follow the race from St Catherine’s Point, Ventnor, Bonchurch, Culver Down and Ryde Pier, whilst those watching at home can do so on TV or online on the race’s website where they will be kept up-to-date with a live blog over the course of the day. It will also be possible to keep track of specific yachts by downloading the ngTrack app. Sailors can also ‘race’ friends using private groups in the app and see the live progress of their friends’ yachts.

This year two new double-handed trophies have been created for the Round the Island Race: one for the IRC Class and the Multihull Grand Prix and Racing Class. Overall nearly 200 prizes are awarded, with boats of every shape and size competing to win individual class and overall trophies.

Commodore of the Island Sailing Club, David Atkinson said: “The Round the Island Race offers a unique experience for sailors from around the world to race against a range of yachts. It is a true spectacle to see multihull sports boats compete in the same race as Gaffers and dayboats.

“Every year brings an entirely new racing experience for participants, and we hope that this year sees favourable winds and sunshine. The Round the Island Race is often well-attended by families, and for many it will be their only race of 2019. It is a great opportunity to meet like-minded friends and enjoy a fantastic atmosphere offshore, as well as onshore in the race village.”

Spectators attending the event will able to enjoy the festival of sailing at the race village from midday on 28 Friday June 2019.

Those interested in taking part in the event will be able to enter online on the Round the Island Race website here or by post.

Early bird entries can enjoy a discount by registering online until 28 February.