Princess Yachts confirms the R35’s premiere date and reveals further details of the R Class yacht

Princess Yachts has unveiled more technical details about their R Class R35 and the date when it will be premiered

Princess Yachts has revealed the premiere date of its much awaited R Class R35 performance sports yacht.

Designed and hand-built in Plymouth, the Princess R35 has been created with performance capabilities that the British brand calls ‘revolutionary’, eye catching design, quality, and race-bred technology in mind.

The R35, designed in partnership with world famous Italian designing studio Pininfarina and Ben Ainslie Racing Technologies (BAR Technologies), will be unveiled on 10 September.

The details:

• America’s Cup technology drives the R35’s game-changing performance

• Ground-breaking Princess Active Foil System (AFS) developed with BAR Technologies optimises stability and manoeuvrability in all sea conditions, allowing for a much lower drag hull form to re-define ride comfort and high-speed cornering ability

• Revolutionary new lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque hull structure designed in collaboration with legendary Italian styling house Pininfarina – a name synonymous with many of the world’s most beautiful and valuable cars

• Advanced aerodynamics represented by visually defining side air blades that maximise engine airflow, while managing vortices and turbulence at the stern of the yacht to improve comfort

• State-of-the-art twin all aluminium, direct injection V8 petrol engines with variable valve timing and fully CNC machined intake and exhaust ports provide exceptional levels of torque and responsiveness to safely power the R35 to 50 knots: the fastest-ever Princess

• Bespoke Princess interiors designed for luxury living at sea paired with innovative equipment including glass panel helm, Naim audio and Esthec floors

• 24/7 Princess Lifeline assistance anywhere in the world complimentary for two years