10 Most stunning celebrity superyachts: Luxury knows no bourdaries

When it comes to comfort at sea, celebrities spare no expenses on their boats and sometimes their superyachts are so striking and luxurious, they become stars in their own right

Tiger Woods – Privacy

Tiger Woods‘ £20m, 155ft-long yacht features a 2,000 gallon water tank, five guest rooms, a jacuzzi, a gym, a lift, a sky-lounge bar, a walk-in refrigerator, a deck dining area and two built-in wall safes. The golf champion recently moored his superyacht at the Montauk Yacht Club, where he stayed during the US Open. He was clearly in need of Privacy…

Roman Abramovich – Eclipse

Built by German shipyard Blohm+ Voss, Roman Abramovich’s Eclipse is considered the second largest superyacht at 533 ft 2 in. Estimated to have cost €340 million, the yacht boats 24 guest cabins, two helipads, three launch boats, a mini submarine, and two pools. It takes 70 crew to keep the yacht running and to make sure that Abramovich and his VIP guests’ needs are met 24/7.

Paul Allen – MV Tatoosh

At 303 ft, Tatoosh is smaller than Microsoft’s Paul Allen superyacht, the 416 foot Octopus, but has everything needed for a holiday in the lap of luxury.

Bought in 2001 for $100m, Tatoosh has an owner’s cabin, 9 guest staterooms, two crew cabins, a cinema, a swimming pool with adjustable depth and two helipads.

At the beginning of 2016 Tatoosh dropped anchor on a coral reef in the Cayman Islands, causing damage. A committed environmentalist, the Microsoft co-founder, who was not on board at the time, paid an undisclosed sum to the local government, who invested the money in new moorings to avoid further damage to the protected reef.

Johnny Depp/J.K. Rowling – Vajoliroja

Formerly owned by actor Johnny Depp, luxury yacht Vajoliroja was purchased by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in 2016 for £22 million.

The craft boasts five cabins, plus five more for crew, opulent saloons in bohemian style, entertainment areas and all kinds of toys, such as waterskis and kayaks.

The 156ft Vajoliroja has now been named Arriva and is up for sale.

Lord Alan Sugar – Lady A

Currently on sale for £12.34 million, Lord Alan Sugar’s 181ft superyacht was put on the market in the summer of 2017 after undergoing a year long refit.

The Jon Bannenberg designed Lady A boasts an owner’s cabin with jacuzzi, private shower, study and en suite and six guest cabins.

Perfect for entertaining, it offers large sunbathing areas, a seated bar, jacuzzi, sun awnings, and two private, lounges at the foredeck. Inside, the upgraded interior features walnut cabinetry and solid timber floors.

Giorgio Armani – Main

Just like its owner, Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, Main is known for its elegant and sophisticated design.

Built by Codecasa and delivered in 2008, the 150ft superyacht features a minimalist interior, with a colour palette of chic black and grey complementing the blonde birch wood floors and blinds. The light both inside and outside is soft, allowing for plenty of shaded areas, as well as relaxing ones for sunbathing.

The yacht has a master’s stateroom, six guest cabins, and eight crew cabins, a sundeck, an indoor gym, a hot tub and a cinema. The interiors of Main were designed by Giorgio Armani himself.

Andrey Melnichenko – Sailing Yacht A

Rather than his owner, the real celebrity here is the boat.

The 142-metre yacht built for Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, one of Russia’s 10 richest people, Sailing Yacht A is easily recognised by the three composite carbon fibre masts that are reportedly the largest and most technologically advanced free-standing masts in the world.

The mogul reportedly spent $400 million on the yacht, which he helped to design. The boat has eight decks, can sleep up to 20 guests and is said to need a crew of 54.

One of the yacht’s most talked about features is the huge 193-square-foot curved glass observation pod in the vessel’s hull allowing the billionaire and his guests undersea views.

Designed by Philippe Starck, who also designed Melnichenko’s previous vessel Motor Yacht A, Sailing Yacht A was built by shipyard German Naval Yards in Kiel and has been one of the most talked about boats of the last two years.

Joe Lewis – Aviva

Owned by Tottenham Hotspur shareholder Joe Lewis, Aviva was built by German shipyard Abeking and Rasmussen and designed by Raymond Langton.

The superyacht is 98.4 in length, has 17.24 beam, sleeps up to 12 guests in six cabins plus 35 crew and one of its most impressive features is that it boasts a full size tennis court.

Roberto Cavalli – Baglietto

Just like the bold Italian fashion designer, Baglietto is colourful and full of character and certainly wants to be seen with its hull painted in shimmering purple, gold and aqua hues.

Built by Baglietto, this 150ft yacht is valued at $50m and has entertained many of Roberto Cavalli’s celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham and the actress Sharon Stone.

Barry Diller and Diane von Fürstenberg – Eos

Valued at £116.5 million, billionaire media mogul Barry Diller and his fashion designer wife, Diane von Fürstenberg’s sailing yacht Eos, is not just one of the world’s most beautiful, but also most expensive.

This 304.89ft custom Bermuda rigged schooner was build by the world famous Lürssen shipyard and was delivered in 2006. In 2013 it underwent a refit following a fire on board.

Eos’ interior has been designed by François Catroux, named by Vanity Fair as the “Über-Rich’s Favorite Interior Designer”.

Eos can sleep up to 16 guests and 21 crew and features a displacement aluminium hull and aluminium superstructure, with teak decks. This schooner has plenty of toys and tenders to keep guests entertained at sea.