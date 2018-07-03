WATCH: Spurs owner Joe Lewis’ superyacht Aviva is spotted on the River Thames

Tottenham Hotspur shareholder Joe Lewis' yacht Aviva was caught on video by a passerby as it sailed down the River Thames. Take a look at the video here

Aviva, the 98.4 metre long superyacht belonging to British businessman and Spurs shareholder Joe Lewis was sighted sailing down the River Thames on Sunday (1 July).

The spectacular yacht, built by German shipyard Abeking and Rasmussen, was seen making a U-turn at Butler’s Wharf near Tower Bridge.

The superyacht, the third called Aviva commissioned by Lewis, 80, took three years to build.

At 98.4 in length, and with a 17.24 beam, this impressive vessel can sleep up to 12 guests in six cabins, 35 crew and it boast a full size tennis court that can also be used to play squash.

Created by Raymond Langton designs, Aviva can reach a speed of 20 knots and at 98.4 metres long, it’s said to be the 46th longest superyacht in the world.