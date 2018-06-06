Tiger Woods docks $20m yacht ahead of US Open

Tiger Woods has docked his 155ft yacht at Montauk Yacht Club ahead of the US Open next week, Golf Monthly's Elliott Heath reports

Tiger Woods has docked up his $20m superyacht in the Hamptons ahead of the US Open next week, according to US news site pagesix.com.

The 155ft-long yacht is where Woods will spend his time away from the course during the tournament week as he attempts to win his 15th major title at Shinnecock Hills.

The 14-time major winner has reportedly docked up at Montauk Yacht Club just down the road from Shinnecock on Long Island, New York.

Woods’ yacht is named ‘Privacy’ and it is where he and ex-wife Elin Nordegren spent their wedding night back in 2004.

The 6,500 square foot vessel features a 2,000 gallon water tank, five guest rooms, a jacuzzi, a gym, a lift, a sky-lounge bar, a walk-in refrigerator, a deck dining area and two built-in wall safes, according to People Magazine.

It has hosted the likes of Michael Jordan, Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey.

Tiger Woods plays in his first US Open in three years next week coming off of a T23rd finish at the Memorial Tournament.

“Overall, my game is where it needs to be heading into the US Open, and that’s something very positive,” he said.

The 14-time major winner is one of the favourites for the title.

Woods’ Privacy yacht isn’t the biggest yacht owned by a golfer – Greg Norman comfortably trumps Tiger in that department.

The former world number one and two-time Open champion owns a huge yacht named ‘Aussie Rules’ which he helped design and reportedly spent $70m on.

Report by Elliott Heath at Golf Monthly