Princess Yachts announces three global launches and full line up for the Cannes Yachting Festival

The much anticipated R35 will be unveiled for the very first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival on 11th September.

Princess will also launch two brand new V Class, the V60 and the new flybridge range Princess F70.

The all-new S78 and V50 which launched at boot Düsseldorf will make their on-water Cannes debut to complete an the 9 yacht line-up.

Princess R35

Designed in partnership with world-famous Ben Ainslie Racing Technologies (BAR Technologies) and world renowned Italian design studio Pininfarina, the R35 is the first Princess R Class performance sports yacht. Created and hand-built in Plymouth, it marries state of the art performance capabilities, stunning design, quality, race-bred technology and can reach a speed of up to 50 knots.

This high performance yacht provides space and comfort down below with a luxurious and spacious cabin, bathroom with wet shower room, and a U-shaped seating surrounding a dining table which can be converted into a double bed with integrated blinds. The R35 features a convenient hot and cold shower facility on the aft swim platform too.

Slightly aft, the galley features a sink, drawers and storage space, plus a 32-inch LED television, complete with Blu-ray CD/DVD player that integrates with the Naim audio system for entertainment at sea.

Princess V60

The latest addition to the V Class range is able to reach speeds up to 38 knots.

Its unique deep-V hull, ensures fuel and space efficiencies and the V60 boasts plenty of room for fun and entertainment with an open-plan saloon with electric sliding sunroof, and the aft galley with a large L-shaped sofa and folding dining table.

The sliding doors open out to the spacious cockpit featuring a wetbar with barbecue and coolbox.

A sunpad and a bathing platform allow for relaxation and watersport fun and the electro-hydraulic garage door hides a 3.3m tender. The foredeck has a seating area and forward sunbathing area with the option of a large sun awning.

Below, three cabins host six guests with the owner’s stateroom featuring a sofa and a private ensuite.

Princess F70

The new arrival in the flybridge range, the Princess F70 can reach up to 36 knots and boats efficient cruising capabilities, and a modern, elegant look.

This 26.6m2 flybridge features a large U-shaped dining area, with a fully-equipped wetbar with barbecue, aft sunpad and a forward seating area adjacent to the helm that also converts into a sunbed.

On the main deck, the aft galley opens out towards the cockpit, allowing for al fresco dining, with a more formal dining table in the saloon. Huge panoramic windows allow for plenty of natural light and stunning views.

The foredeck is ideal for relaxing with a forward facing sofa, an optional coffee table and a spacious sun pad .

Forward in the saloon are two more seating areas, with 49″ LED TV and entertainment system.

The lower deck boasts four cabins, including a full beam master stateroom aft with a private staircase, a forward VIP guest cabin and two twin cabins.

