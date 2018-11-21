Technohull’s new flagship RIB Omega 45 to debut at the Miami Boat Show

Technohull's new 13.8m Omega 45 will have its world premiere at the 2019 Miami International Boat Show, February 14-19

Greek shipyard Technohull’s new flagship 13.8 meters luxury RIB boasts cutting edge technology such as the builders’ DynaStream patented hull technology, CNC prototyping, ceramic-coated moulds and foam cored layers.

Its hull has been designed using computer programmes and hull structure algorithms to create a boat that’s efficient, smooth, seaworthy and fast.

The centre console on the Omega 45 is sheltered by a T-top that protects the four wrap-around shockproof seats. The cockpit features a touchscreen electronic console that takes up little space and allows for more room on the boat to have an enclosed bathroom.

The forward area of the deck includes a generous storage space, hidden under an extra-large sunbathing area, and a comfortable seat forward of the console.

The cockpit’s layout has been created to allow a space for socialising with a C-shaped sofa that runs the entire width of the boat along the transom, served by a central table. Aft of the ergonomic seats, the owner can choose to have another sofa or a mobile kitchen.

The Omega 45 can have an outboard or inboard diesel engine. There are several propulsion options available: owners can choose a triple engine, with 300hp, 350hp or 400hp options. Technohull offers what they call a ‘radical option’: the possibility of mounting 4x400hp engines that can deliver a top speed in excess of 85 miles per hour and a cruising speed of 55 mph.

The shipyard also offers options to owners who prefer an inboard diesel engine propulsion system, including sterndrives or high power engines, coupled with surface drive systems.

