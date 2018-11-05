Cox Powertrain launch the CXO300, the world’s highest-powered diesel outboard

Cox Powertrain launched 300hp diesel outboard engine CXO300 at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show





Cox Powertrain has unveiled the CXO300 – the world’s first 300hp diesel outboard engine.

The engine was revealed for the first time at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (31 October – 4 November) and it’s aimed at commercial, military and professional boat operation, and the recreational boating market too.

Cox’s pre-production engines were on display at FLIBs on a twin-engine installation fitted to the transom of Intrepid’s new 345 Nomad.

Delivering 300hp at the propeller, the CXO300 is the world’s highest power density diesel outboard engine. Based on the proven technology of a 4-stroke, V8 architecture and weighing just 375kg, Cox Powertrain says that the CX0300 offers a minimum of 25% better range compared to a petrol outboard and is designed to last up to three times longer.

The retail price of the outboard is £35,000 but Cox believes that buyers could save as much as three times its price tag over the lifespan of the outboard due to its long life, fuel efficiency, long service intervals and reduced haul-out costs.

The CXO300 has been designed for commercial service up to three times longer than an equivalent petrol outboard motor, and it has been developed in line with NATO’s single fuel policy, which aims to cut the use of petrol-driven equipment in favour of diesel. Cox Powertrain says that the outboard will require longer service intervals compared to a petrol motor, of approximately 1,200 hours.

Cox Powertrain CXO300 is distributed in the UK & Ireland by Berthon Power.