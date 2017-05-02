Pictures: The RIB with a top speed of 90 knots – the Sea-DNA 999G5

The 10.3 metre Sea-DNA 999G5 from the Greek shipyard Technohull has eight propulsion options and comes in a range of versions. See pictures of one of the fastest RIBS on the water

One of the most versatile and fastest RIBS on the market, the Sea-DNA 999G5 is certainly turning heads.

Built by the Greek yard, Technohull, at Alimos, the RIB is available with three bow versions and a range of options astern.

The infusion built hull is made of epoxy resins and multi-directional fibres.

This ensures an extremely solid platform for the standard ORCA Penel Flippo 1670 tubes – which features in all Technohull vessels.

Owners may choose from a wide range of propulsion systems for the Sea-DNA 999G5 to take full advantage of the deep-V hull.

The outboard version offers four horsepower options (2x250hp, 2x300hp, 2x350hp, 2x400hp), ensuring a top speed of 68 knots for the base version (with a cruising speed of 50 knots) to a top speed of 90 knots (70 cruising) with the twin 400hp option.

The inboard version includes two options: a single engine with either 220 or 370hp or twin engines of 265hp each.

This gives a a top speed of 63 knots depending on the configuration chosen.

The 10.3 metre Sea-DNA 999G5 has a beam of 2.8 metres.

The three bow options are:

Open: Here we have a V-shaped settee that conceals a spacious storage area, while the raised step at the peak considerably facilitates embarking and disembarking, making this version ideal as a tender for large yachts.

Delta: Perfect for relaxing daily use and enjoyable anchorages immersed in nature thanks to the sun-bathing area that covers the entire bow area.

Cabin: Dedicated to those who want to enjoy short cruises, this layout is characterised by a cabin with a double bed and an enclosed bathroom. Light and air are assured by the large companionway.

There are four options astern – three of the versions are for the outboard motor propulsion systems and let the owner chose between an elongated divan, a U-shaped settee, or a recessed sun-deck.

There are also two bathing platforms with boarding ladders.

The yard’s inboard propulsion option includes an elongated divan and an extra-large sun-bathing area above the engine room.

The ergonomic centre console is equipped with two wrap-around shock-absorbing seats, perfect for safe and controlled steering even in rough seas.

The instrument panel includes a “Smart Central Consol Touchscreen”. The optional mobile kitchen with sink and burner is located aft of the console seats.

The combination of performance and efficient means the An o has an impressive range.

Technohull states that with the twin 400hp outboard option, it will only take two hours to cross from the Italian Argentario Peninsula to Porto Cervo in Sardinia, in the heart of the Costa Smeralda – a range of some 161nm.