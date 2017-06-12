How to follow the 35th America’s Cup this May and June

Emirates Team New Zealand have won the Challenger Playoffs Finals after beating Artemis and will now face Defenders ORACLE TEAM USA. Here's how you can watch all the action

Defending Champions ORACLE TEAM USA will be looking at making history by becoming the second only team to win three consecutive America’s Cup matches.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s team will fight it out in qualifying starting on the 27 May to become top Challenger and face the Defending Champions on the 17 June in the final match hosted by Louis Vuitton.

Sir Ben was a part of the ORACLE TEAM USA team in their 34th America’s Cup win in 2013. Ainslie was only brought into the fold as tactician midway through the final series with ORACLE in dire straits, but became the first British sailor to be on board a winning boat in the America’s Cup since Charlie Barr in 1903. After rescuing an 8-1 deficit to win 9-8, it was considered one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.

On the crystal clear waters and beautiful sands of Bermuda, Sir Ben Ainslie will be keen to repeat this feat for Land Rover BAR in what is shaping up to be a particularly exciting event this June.

Click here to read the schedule of events

How to watch on TV

The UK and Ireland Live Host Broadcaster for the 2015-2017 America’s Cup will be BT Sport. Broadcast times will be updated on the America’s Cup website (www.americascup.com/en/home.html).

Award-winning TV presenter Clare Balding and sailing legend Shirley Robertson and Stevie Morrison will present the coverage from 27 May.

BT Sport will be showing 23 days of exclusively live coverage from Bermuda until the finale on Tuesday 27 June.

The first 12 days of live America’s Cup racing from the Qualifiers and the Challenge Play-off semi-finals will also be free-to-view.

It will also show highlights from the Challenger Final and the Match broadcast on BT’s Freeview channel, BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and Virgin channel 548.

The BBC will be broadcasting race highlights from 11 June, starting with the highlights of 10 June racing on BBC Two between 12pm-1pm and repeated 7pm-8pm on BBC Red Button.

BBC race highlight schedule:

Monday, 12 June: BBC Two from 2pm-3pm.

Tuesday, 13 June: BBC Two from 1.45pm-2.45pm and repeated at 8pm-9pm on BBC Red Button.

Friday, 16 June: BBC Two from 1pm-2pm and repeated from 8pm-9pm on BBC Red Button

Saturday, 17 June: BBC Two from 12pm-1pm

Sunday, 18 June: BBC Two from 12pm to 1pm

Monday, 19 June: BBC Red Button from 6pm-7pm and on BBC Two from 11.14pm-12.15am

Sunday, 25 June: BBC Two from 1pm-2pm

Monday, 26 June: BBC Two from 1pm-2pm (only if the series has not already been decided on previous days).

The BBC will schedule further coverage if the series hasn’t been decided by the 26 June at a time to be confirmed

Continues below…

On your phone

There is a pay-to-play America’s Cup app which carries additional content including on board camera footage, video extras, social chat features and behind-the-scenes storytelling.

Download the app here: (www.americascup.com/en/app.html)

On the water

If you are attending the event in Bermuda, take advantage of the Spectator Boat experience and watch all the action from the water. Tickets costs $150-$200 per person and children under 13 get a discounted price.

At the race village

Where better to watch the event than at the race village in Bermuda itself. With views of the Great Sound and the finish line, there’s plenty of shows, food options, and sailor signing sessions.

Tickets are available for each day of racing on the America’s Cup website (https://tickets.americascup.com/Event/2383/Event-Village/) and prices range from between $10-$50.

At London On-Water:

If you are visiting London On-Water 2017, on 8-11 June, don’t miss the chance to follow the race.

The event will host the ‘America’s Cup LIVE’, where you can watch the teams battling it out on a big outdoor screen on Marble Quay at St Katharine Docks.