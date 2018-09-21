Golden Globe Race 2018: Storm batters the fleet

Irish Golden Globe Race skipper, Gregor McGuckin has been dismasted while Abhilash Tomy, Mark Slats and Istvan Kopar have all been knocked down in heavy weather

Gregor McGuckin’s Golden Globe Race dream is over after a storm rolled his Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance, 360 degrees and left the yacht dismasted in the Indian Ocean.

The 32-year-old, who is not injured, has cut away the rig and is now trying to decide how best to make it safely port.

Speaking to race HQ, McGuckin reported: ‘I’ve got rolled the main mast is gone.’

At the time, he was sailing downwind on bare poles with warps, and reported gusts of up to 70 knots and 12 metre high seas.

Just a few hours earlier the Irish skipper was knocked down, which broke his yacht’s mizzen mast.

Describing the conditions, McGuckin said: ‘The sea is just savage. I was going down a swell and a monster (wave) came in from the other side, there was nothing I could have done. I was lying on the roof but it came back up. I’m a bit bruised but ok. The gusts must have been 70 knots.’

McGuckin is now the second Golden Globe Race skipper to be rolled over. Norwegian Are Wiig was forced to abandon the race and head to Cape Town under jury rig at the end of August after being rolled and dismasted.

‘Typical, I’m at the furthest point from land in the Indian Ocean,’ noted McGuckin, who when asked what he will do next said: ‘I will sleep on it for now’.

He has a number of options including asking for rescue from a passing ship or a fellow competitor, or sailing the 2,000 miles to Australia under jury rig.

The dismasting of Gregor McGuckin’s yacht means there are now just nine skippers left in the Golden Globe Race.

Meanwhile, the storm is also causing problems for other skippers.

Indian naval officer, Abhilash Tomy’s Suhaili replica, Thuriya has been knocked down and he is now dealing with a split mizzen boom and a lost AIS antenna. He remains in third place, less than 150 miles behind second placed Mark Slats.

The Dutch skipper aboard his Rustler 36, Ohpen Maverick has also been knocked down, but is ok, and is reporting 60 knot winds.

Istvan Kopar’s Tradewind 35 cutter, Puffin has also been knocked down, and was forced to pump out his cabin.

‘GOT KNOCKED DOWN 0430Z I AM OK PUMPED OUT CABIN RIG OK BUT NO WORKING PHONE or VHF ETC. HOVE TO FOR THE TIME BEING,’ he texted race HQ.

For those towards the back of the fleet, another weather system is going to bring extreme conditions over the next 24 hours.

Latest positions at 15:00 UTC 21 September 2018

1 Jean- Luc VDH (FRA) Rustler 36 Matmut

2 Mark Slats (NED) Rustler 36 Ohpen Maverick

3 Abhilash Tomy (IND) Suhaili replica Thuriya

4 Uku Randmaa (EST) Rustler 36 One and All

5 Susie Goodall GBR) Rustler 36 DHL Starlight

6 Istvan Kopar (USA) Tradewind 35 Puffin

7 Tapio Lehtinen (FIN) Gaia 36 Asteria

8 Igor Zaretskiy (RUS) Endurance 35 Esmeralda

9 Mark Sinclair (Aus) Lello 34 Coconut

CHICHESTER CLASS

Loïc Lepage (FRA) Nicholson 32 Laaland

RETIRED

Ertan Beskardes (GBR) Rustler 36 Lazy Otter

Kevin Farebrother (AUS) Tradewind 35 Sagarmatha

Nabil Amra (PAL) Biscay 36 Liberty II

Philippe Péché (FRA) Rustler 36 PRB

Antoine Cousot (FRA) Biscay 36 Métier Intérim

Are Wiig (NOR) OE32 Olleanna

Gregor McGuckin (IRE) Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance

Francesco Cappelletti (ITA) Endurance 35 007