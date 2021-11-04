Best boating flashlights: 7 LED torches for illuminating your boat

We pick out 7 of the best boating flashlights and explain why you should always have one in case of an emergency.

Few accessories are as necessary for boating and the activity of boat ownership than a good boating flashlight. Principally, there are two types of flashlights that boaters will want to take note of: namely spotlights and flood lights.

While the former type of light typically directs a focused beam of light towards a singular focal point, the latter lights an entire area – albeit to a lesser degree than a good spotlight. Both types of lights are useful for different tasks onboard and boaters will want one of each and likely backup as well.

Typically, handheld spotlights of sufficient power (>1,000 lumens or more) excel at night operations and are useful for locating channel markers, floating debris – and can even aid in a nighttime search and rescue (within reason) if the need arises.

Flood lights on the other hand, thrive as deck lights while moored or docked and are also especially useful for lighting recessed engine bays or other dark and enclosed compartments at night if the need for expedient repair or maintenance arises.

There are two types of onboard lights that boaters will have to decide between while shopping for boating flashlights: headlamps and handheld flashlights.

Personally, I would never use a handheld boating flashlight except in the case of a headlamp failure. While working on an engine in the bilge, or even working on deck, having both hands free to work while being able to have light in the direction one is looking is invaluable.

Therefore, the best course of action is to have one rechargeable head lamp for all crew members, a powerful handheld spotlight for underway night operations, and a floating waterproof flashlight as a contingency plan if all else fails.

7 of the best boating flashlights

Bushnell PRO Rechargeable 400L Multi-Color Headlamp

This Bushnell headlamp is an example of a quality rechargeable headlamp that boaters should consider having onboard. I recommend rechargeable headlamps as the ones that use normal disposable batteries go through them so quickly that one will spend a small fortune on batteries (not to mention run out of them at the most inopportune time).

While a waterproof headlamp would be better, this Bushnell unit is weather resistant and at 400 lumens with various flood and spotlight modes, packs enough punch and variation in features to be a boater’s primary portable light.

Buy it now on Amazon

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Coast HL8R 800 lm Rechargeable Pure Beam Focusing LED Headlamp

This headlamp made by Coast is king of all head-mounted lamps and is extremely powerful at 800 lumens with a focused beam that can penetrate the darkness at up to 700 feet.

If you are looking for a one-size-fits-all boating flashlight, this lamp may be a good option for you as it also features a flood light setting.

Its drawbacks are its fairly large size profile and lack of weatherproofing. In a pinch, the headlamp can also be run off 4xAAA batteries, in addition to the included rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack.

Buy it now on Amazon

Browning High Noon Handheld LED Spotlight

This Browning handheld spotlight is a great all-around handheld spotlight for boating because it is adequately bright for all but the darkest of nights at 1,000 lumens.

It is also waterproof, which is always a plus for boating flashlights, especially those that are smaller where boaters are more in tune with the elements.

A downside of this light is the price: buyers will pay a premium for a fully waterproof light and whether that is necessary and worth the added expense is up to the individual boater.

Buy it now on Cabelas

Stanley Fatmax SL10LEDS Rechargeable 2200 Lumen Lithium Ion Spotlight

This Stanley spotlight may be the best bang-for-the-buck boating flashlight as it can emit 2,200 lumens of light in a portable form factor, while being able to run on both DC battery and AC power.

As an added bonus, it can be used as a portable charging station for devices that are charged via USB in a pinch.

The battery life on this unit lasts up to 7 hours on low power which should be enough for most operations.

The only downside is that the unit is not fully waterproof, but it will stand up to light rain and spray from the sea, as long as it is not fully submerged under water.

Buy it now on Amazon

Lylting 90,000 Lumens ​​Rechargeable Spotlight

This behemoth of a handheld spotlight made Lylting is a bit of a niche product but is an excellent addition to a larger cruising vessel that carries multiple types of boating flashlights.

At 90,000 lumens, this spotlight is an excellent backup to a deck-mounted spotlight or searchlight as it is an excellent aid to navigation and search and rescue.

It is also IPX5 weatherproof, which means that it is not fazed by rain or spray from the sea—although it is still not guaranteed to survive a full submersion.

Buy it now on Amazon

Anhay 1200 Lumens Rechargeable LED Floodlight

This cordless and rechargeable outdoor work light made by Anhay is weather-resistant, impact-resistant, and features a profile that makes it ideal for hanging from an engine compartment latch or something similar.

All boaters and cruisers that do their own maintenance should consider a portable floodlight to use in unison with a rechargeable headlamp in order to light up the dark recesses of a cavernous engine compartment or bilge when doing maintenance after dark.

Buy it now on Amazon

Duracell Floating LED Flashlight

Every boater should own at least one of these handheld flashlights made by Duracell as a backup to the other lights mentioned above.

At 200 lumens, this light still packs a punch, while its sleek profile makes it easy to store in something like a Sunbrella pouch or winch-handle holder.

What’s more, this boating flashlight is fully waterproof, floats, and even lights up on its own when water is detected, making it the perfect light to carry in something like a ditch bag in case the unthinkable were to happen.

Buy it now on westmarine.com

Didn’t find what you’re looking for? Head to Amazon’s dedicated boating page for more marine products.