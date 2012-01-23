Teenage dinghy sailors saved in gale force winds

RNLI rescues 11 teenage sailors outside Sunderland Harbour

Volunteers from Sunderland RNLI Lifeboat Station took part in a rescue mission to assist eleven teenager dinghy

sailors who got into difficulty when gale force winds hit their

training session outside of Sunderland Harbour.

The rescue mission was launched shortly after 12:30pm (Saturday 21 January) when staff at Sunderland Yacht Club notified

Coastguard Officers based at Humber Coastguard Marine Rescue

Coordination Centre that their own safety boats were struggling to cope

with the number of dinghies requiring assistance due to the gale force

winds.