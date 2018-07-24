5 Sailing summer reads: books you won’t be able to put down

From the world's finest yachtsmen's most inspiring adventures, the history of sailing, the most beautiful places sail to, to grisly tales of pirates' debauchery, these five books will keep you glued to their pages this summer, as you relax on a boat

What’s better than relaxing on a boat reading a book? These five non fiction reads will entertain you, inspire you, fascinate you and teach you all there is to know about the history of sailing.

Sailing around Britain by Kim C. Sturgess

Kim C. Sturgess was a weekend sailor, but upon reaching 50 he decided to embark on an adventure: sailing around Britain.

He did so, mostly single-handedly in 50 days with a one night passage.

Kim recounts his voyage in his own quirky style. An inspiring, must read.

A History of Sailing in 100 Objects by Barry Pickthall

A fascinating book that takes a look at the history of sailing, looking at technology, development, discoveries, sailors’ diets, such as the use of citrus fruit to prevent scurvy, the meaning behind sailors’ tattoos and more. A fantastic non fiction read for those who want to know everything about sailing.

Last Voyages by Nicholas Gray

Looking at the lives and sailing careers of some of the best known yachtsmen, including racers Eric Tabarly and Rob James, adventurers Peter Tangvald and Bill Tilman and ill-equipped Donald Crowhurst, Last Voyages look at their lives, attempts, achievements and failures and includes conversations with the sailors’ friends and stunning pictures.

A General History of the Robberies & Murders of the Most Notorious Pirates By Captain Charles Johnson

First published in 1724, this book is packed with intriguing and bloodthirsty accounts of pirates’ exploits and it includes biographies of the world’s most infamous pirates, such as Blackbeard, Captain Kidd and female pirates Mary Read and Anne Bonn. The tome includes original woodcut illustrations.

As little was known about Captain Charles Johnson, many thought that it was a nom de plume of author Daniel Defoe. The perfect entertaining read whilst relaxing on a boat, this book makes for a beautiful gift too.

Fifty Places to Sail Before You Die by Chris Santella

This book will inspire you to pack and go in search of adventures in the most stunning sailing corners of the world.

Places, shared by world-renowned sailors and racers, include Cape Horn, Newport, in New England and breathtaking island retreats like the Pacific Ocean coral atoll Mopelia.

