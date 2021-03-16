Gill Deckhand and Championship review: Minimalist sailing gloves tested

These are both high-tech, minimalist sailing gloves, but use different materials in key areas and are pitched at different price points

Similarities include short cuffs that don’t interfere with a sailing watch and a snug fit. Their slightly contoured shape also aids comfort and freedom of movement.

The Gill Championship benefits from an impressive four-way stretch fabric used across the back of the hand. This also has a full UV 50+ sun protection rating.

Effective palm protection wraps right around the sides and fingers also have offset seams, which reduces pressure points and chafe when worn for long periods. Both types proved comfortable to wear.

The Gill Deckhand glove is a classic lightweight short or long fingered sailing glove made of lightweight and flexible modern materials.

Palm protection is impressively lightweight yet gives reasonably decent grip.

The Gill Championship glove is available as a short finger or full finger glove (apart from thumb and forefinger). I tested the latter, which is a great option for spring and autumn sailing.

It has a heavy duty Dura-grip palm and fingers, yet is easy to put on and take off, making the Championship glove also ideal for use on a yacht where it may not be necessary to wear gloves all the time.

It also provides excellent grip, even holding reasonably well when given the hardest test I could find – a slippery length of Dyneema core without the outer cover that provides enough friction to make it easier to grip.

Our verdict

As excellent general purpose sailing gloves at a very competitive price, Gill Deckhands are very hard to beat.

On the other hand, Gill Championship Gloves are made of higher quality materials, with a more comfortable feel and better grip, but are almost twice the price.

For sailing outside of the height of summer the full-fingered design is the better option.

