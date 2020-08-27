Meet the new Simrad NSSevo3s: The best just got better *sponsored post*

Simrad has launched the new NSSevo3S chartplotter and fishfinder, which boasts unrivalled performance, features and connectivity

The next level in on board functionality

Available in 9-, 12- and 16-inch models, the Simrad NSSevo3S allows users to experience unprecedented levels of built-in functionality under all conditions using charts, radar, sonar, and more.

Every NSSevo3S system supports a variety of powerboating and sportfishing activities. With a built-in GPS receiver and high performance echo sounder, support for HALO dome and open array radars, as well as integration with an industry-leading range of Simrad autopilot systems, with Simrad NSSevo3S all your on water activities are covered.

“Our team is always pushing for improved functionality that creates better user experiences for the powerboating and sportfishing communities,” said Mike Fargo, EVP Simrad, Navico Group.

“The new Simrad NSSevo3S delivers exactly that – an extensive range of user modules powered by advanced levels of functionality for navigation and fish finding. We believe this level of performance is really going to impress our users!’’

SolarMAX IPS displays for clear views in any conditions

With a clear view in any lighting conditions, SolarMAX IPS technology keeps everything in sight with ultra-wide viewing angles, even while wearing polarised sunglasses. These all-weather screens have been engineered to withstand the heat of the summer sun and are optically bonded to prevent condensation or fogging within the display. It’s easier than ever to instantly access and control all on-board electronics via simple menus and customisable split-screen layouts.

Built-in high performance echosounder supporting fishing and safer cruising 1kW CHIRP-enabled sonar provides exceptional bottom-tracking and fish-finding performance, including support for dual-channel CHIRP transducers that deliver multiple depth range coverage from a single unit.

Dual transducer ports offer the convenience of connecting multiple transducers to a single display. Better-than-ever processing muscle easily powers Active Imaging, providing picture-like views of fish-holding structure, and ForwardScan sonar, which offers the safest on-water experience with crystal clear views of the bottom ahead.

Fast and simple networking connecting a wide range of accessories

Industry-standard connectivity makes it easy to create multi-display systems and link displays to all on-board electronics; while the new iMX 8 high-performance processor ensures engine and fuel monitoring in real-time, control of on-board sound systems and much more.

Systems can easily be expanded by adding Simrad modules and accessories – smart fishing with the game-changing S5100 or StructureScan 3D, incredible visibility with legendary HALO Pulse Compression radar, and automated control with a fully integrated Simrad autopilot.

Wireless connectivity to smartphone or tablet

Displays can be mirrored to compatible iOS and Android devices for access to charts, radar, sonar, engine data and more from anywhere on board. Wireless connectivity also enables easy on-line software upgrades through any internet hotspot, giving access to the latest features and accessory support.

Or the Simrad App can be downloaded for an even richer experience – from device registration, manual downloads to saving waypoints and favourite fishing spots – accessible both on and off the water.

Key features

iMX 8 integrated processor for superior performance.

SolarMAX IPS display with ultra-wide viewing angles; viewable through polarised sunglasses.

Built in high-performance echosounder with 1kW CHIRP.

Built-in GPS receiver and wireless connectivity.

Industry-standard connectivity to engines, sound system, and more.

Control of Simrad sonar, radar, autopilot, and other accessories.

Simrad App to connect with smartphones, tablets and internet hotspots.

The Simrad NSSevo3S range is scheduled to start shipping in July 2020. For more information on the Simrad NSSevo3S, visit: simrad-yachting.com