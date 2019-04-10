Marine VHF radio calling procedure stickers available for free

We now have new stocks of our very popular RNLI sea safety sticker. Whatever part of the marine industry you are from, these free stickers provide a useful and convenient reminder of VHF radio calling procedures

Ian Lockyer, marketing manager of Icom UK, said, ‘It is important that marine VHF radio communication is accurate and clear, especially in an emergency. These stickers help to remind people or act as a useful prompt.‘

New stocks are soon to be added to all new Icom marine VHF transceivers as well as being available from Icom UK upon request. If you would like some stickers sent to you, send your name, address and the quantity you are looking for to: marketing@icomuk.co.uk

For more information and safety advice, visit the RNLI website.