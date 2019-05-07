No more lost voices thanks to Icom, over

Icom UK has kindly donated two Icom IC-M25EURO handheld VHF radios to the Scottish charity Sailability Scotland SCIO

Sailability Scotland SCIO has supported disabled sailing in Scotland by organising six traveller series for the Challenger class of boat for over 25 years. The Challenger is a trimaran which is an exciting yet stable boat to sail. The traveller series is a great way for any sailor to take part in regattas at various locations throughout Scotland. From small bodies of inland waters to large tidal sea lochs, every location is different and has its own challenges.

Since becoming chairman of the charity two years ago, Dik Toulson has been keen to expand the horizons of the charity and encourage more disabled people to try sailing. ‘This year I hope to see the fruits of my committee’s hard work,’ he said. ‘We will be opening up the traveller’s series to a second class of disabled sailing boat, the Hansa class, to encourage more disabled people to take part in sail racing.’

Sailability Scotland SCIO has been working with Monklands Sailing Club to establish a disabled sailing centre and it is hoped that they can start to build a base and offer learning to sail, sail training and club racing. Having Icom VHF radios is essential for this activity and will allow regular sailing to be undertaken with greater safety.

And for those wanting a slightly larger boat, Sailability Scotland SCIO is also hoping to start up a keel boat section in 2019 and have a boat based at Loch Lomond. The loch is large and like sailing on the sea, having an Icom VHF radio on board is essential for the safety of the boat and crew.

In addition to these two initiatives, Sailability Scotland SCIO would like to be taking part in the Round Shuna event organised by the Clyde Corinthians Yacht Club later in the year. This is an exciting event in a Challenger and the Icom VHF radios will provide a level of safety that only they can.

The ability to communicate with disabled sailors is essential for their wellbeing and safety. Although the event of around 7 miles at sea is easy in a large boat, it is expected to take around 3 hours in a Challenger.

‘I would like to thank Icom for their support by supplying two radios to the charity; these will contribute to the safety of disabled sailing and help knock down the barriers preventing more people taking part in sailing,’ added Toulson.

The Icom IC-M25EURO VHF will be used in a variety of locations throughout the sailing season and beyond. With different people using them, the flexibility and ease of use fit in with Sailability Scotland SCIO’s requirements, especially the option to charge via USB.

To be find out more about Sailability Scotland SCIO and their work, please visit: www.sailabilityscotland.org.uk