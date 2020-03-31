Followtheboat: Why every sailor should have a bicycle

Should every sailboat have a bicycle? Maybe not if it's a racing yacht or if your superyacht already has its own helicopter, but for cruisers, we reckon a bicycle on a sailboat does amazing things

In this video (which was filmed before the lockdown and Movement Restriction Order came into effect on Borneo) we explain why having bikes on board is proving to be pretty useful.

Folding bikes don’t take up much space and can be tucked away when you’re on passage. And when you’re in an anchorage or marina, you can take it ashore and have it ready to use any time you like.

You can get away, explore and do the shopping, while getting some all-important exercise! As two of our favourite travellers put it:

“One of the most important days of my life was when I learned to ride a bicycle,” – Michael Palin

“Meet the future; the future mode of transportation for this weary Western world. Now I’m not gonna make a lot of extravagant claims for this little machine. Sure, it’ll change your whole life for the better, but that’s all,” – Butch Cassidy