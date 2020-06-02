Followtheboat: Looking back after thousands of miles and hundreds of anchorages

Followtheboat started their YouTube sailing channel five years ago, but began full-time cruising back in 2006

In this celebration of the 200th episode, Liz and Jamie remember how it all started (Jamie had hair! Liz wore a bikini on camera!).

They share some unseen images and footage of the places they’ve sailed to during the past 14 years, from starting out in Turkey and the eastern Mediterranean, through the Red Sea and Pirate Alley in 2010.

They then spent three years in India before enjoying all the fantastic sailing that South East Asia has to offer in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing; every now and again the comments they receive online have been odd, funny or less than complimentary and they are not afraid to read them out in this episode.