Followtheboat Q&A: “Real sailors do not use marinas” So why do we?

We get told time and again by our YouTube viewers to get out of the marina and start sailing, that real sailors do not use marinas, that they are bored with watching episodes from sailing channels which are set in marinas. Is that fair?

Two old salts in the marina where we are currently berthed give us their opinion of marinas and why they sometimes find themselves berthed for longer than intended.

Shot on a Minolta MD Rokkor 50mm f/1.4 lens dating from 1974, this is Jamie’s first experiment with new filming and editing techniques.

We think the close crop, no music and use of black and white make the viewer concentrate on what is being said without any distractions. Does it work?

Are you a purist, would you never use a marina? Or do you think the reasons Mark and Tony give for why we sometimes find ourselves landlocked are valid?